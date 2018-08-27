Tiger Woods finished tied for 40th at last weekend’s Northern Trust Open in New Jersey, but at least one reporter hoped Woods would talk about another topic — his relationship with President Trump — after his final round on Sunday afternoon.

“Well, I’ve known Donald for a number of years,” Woods said when asked about the president, per ESPN’s Bob Harig. “We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.”

Woods played golf with Trump, then the president-elect, sometime around Christmas 2016, writing on his website that what “most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old. He takes a pretty good lash.” Woods also made sure to note that he also has played golf with former presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Sign up for the new Best of Post Sports newsletter for hand-picked features, profiles and columns — and some of the stories behind them — delivered every Saturday.

The two also posed for a photo with Trump’s granddaughter, Kai:

Harig said Woods was asked further questions Sunday about whether he has any thoughts on some people being threatened by Trump “and his policy,” as well as the golfer’s seemingly friendly relationship with the president.

“Well, he’s the president of the United States. You have to respect the office,” he said. “No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

And with that, Woods was done talking about Trump, saying he “just finished 72 holes and am really hungry.”

Trump himself weighed in on Monday morning:

The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game - he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Reporters have long tried to pin down Woods about his politics, a topic the 14-time major-championship winner does not spend much time discussing. However, his comments Sunday about Trump were much more tepid compared with his thoughts on Obama’s 2008 victory.

“I think it’s absolutely incredible,” Woods told CNBC at the time. “He represents America. He’s multiracial. I was hoping it would happen in my lifetime. My father was hoping it would happen in his lifetime, but he didn’t get to see it. I’m lucky enough to have seen a person of color in the White House.”

Woods also spoke at Obama’s first inaugural celebration in 2009.

Read more from The Post:

Tom Brady hangs up on WEEI interview after too many questions about his trainer

Scratch that: French Open downplays Serena Williams catsuit ban

Tyrod Taylor got hurt but came back and Nick Foles stunk in the Browns’ 5-0 win over the Eagles

Ex-Colts announcer’s n-word tale takes a twist with racing analyst’s confession

LeBron James the latest sports star to praise Beto O’Rourke’s comments on NFL protests

President Trump starts petition to get ‘spineless’ ESPN to televise anthem

ESPN’s Michelle Beadle re-ups football boycott as she blasts Urban Meyer, Ohio State

Urban Meyer’s suspension has roiled Buckeye Nation, and the worst is yet to come