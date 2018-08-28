

Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Blake Bortles’ foundation donated hot meals to emergency personnel who responded to the mass shooting Sunday at a Madden NFL video game tournament in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars’ quarterback sent first responders handwritten thank you notes.

The foundation partnered with Mambo’s Cuban Cafe to provide lunch and dinner on Monday.

In collaboration with #MambosCubanCafe we invite all first responders to come to 501 E Bay St for a hot meal today. Food will be available at 1:30pm & again for a 2nd shift at 5:00pm. Thank you to all for your service to our wonderful city! #TheLandingMassShooting #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/Kbiiuseuwj — Blake Bortles Foundation (@BB5Foundation) August 27, 2018

Bortles’ namesake charity, founded in 2016, has two main missions according to its website: supporting children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and supporting public safety organizations in Jacksonville and Ovieda, Fla., where the University of Central Florida is located.

Bortles signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension over the offseason that will keep him in Jacksonville until 2020. He helped the Jaguars to a 10-6 record, AFC South title and a conference championship game appearance, but struggled to only 21 passing touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

Jacksonville opens its season Sept. 9 against the New York Giants. Electronic Arts, the Madden NFL publisher, announced Tuesday the cancellation of the remaining three Madden classic esports tournaments as the company reviews event safety protocol.

Read more from The Post:

Serena Williams’s U.S. Open path now wide open after ouster of top-seeded Simona Halep

Ted Cruz targets Beto O’Rourke’s NFL protest comments in Senate campaign ad

President Trump blasts ‘Fake News Media’ after Tiger Woods is asked about President Trump

Robert Griffin III’s NFL career may depend on how he plays against the Redskins