

This look from Jose Mourinho . . . it’s not good. (Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s uncanny, really.

In his first season as Real Madrid’s manager in 2010-11, Jose Mourinho led the team to its first Copa del Rey title in 18 years. In his second, Real won the La Liga crown for the first time in four years, setting the record for season wins. In his third, Mourinho clashed with nearly everyone — his players, other coaches, referees, journalists — and would eventually step down, calling the season “the worst of my career.”

From there, Mourinho returned to Chelsea, where he had won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup earlier this century. He led the Blues to a third-place Premier League title and a Champions League semifinal berth in his first season and another Premier League championship in his second but, once again, stumbled in his third. After losing nine of his first 16 matches, Chelsea and Mourinho parted ways “by mutual consent” in December 2015.

Mourinho now is in his third season at Manchester United and, based on the early results in this year’s Premier League, the third-year cratering we’ve come to expect from the Portuguese manager has begun once again. On Monday, Tottenham traveled to Old Trafford and humiliated the home team, 3-0, the first time in four Manchester meetings that Spurs had even registered a goal. For only the second time in Premier League history, Manchester United has lost two of its opening three matches.

The response from Mourinho was both feisty and peculiar. He stuck around after the final whistle to salute the few Man U fans who stayed till the very bitter end (ignoring, perhaps, the Spurs fans who chanted, “You’re getting sacked in the morning.”) (He hasn’t. Yet.)

Jose Mourinho applauding the remaining Man Utd fans at Old Trafford. 😵 pic.twitter.com/pSs97ya9fg — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) August 27, 2018

Then, in one post-match interview, he insisted that his team actually had come out ahead in most aspects of the game. Except, you know, that problematic final score. Also, he said “all our fans don’t read papers, all our fans don’t watch television, all our fans are more intelligent than that,” which is likely untrue.

Jose on losing to Spurs.

"By the strategic point of view we didn't lose, from the tactics point of view we didn't lose. But we lost the game.' 🤨 pic.twitter.com/2K6ccj9ZQQ — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) August 27, 2018

And finally, in his crowning achievement on a very bad night, Mourinho attempted to remind everyone of his past Premier League accomplishments, holding up three fingers and saying: “Do you know what this means? 3-0. That also means three Premiership [titles] and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them.”

And then, repeating the word “respect” over and over again, he was gone.

Jose Mourinho walked out of his post-match press conference demanding respect after @ManUtd's 3-0 defeat by @SpursOfficial on @SkySportsMNF.



Report and highlights as #MUFC lose two of opening three @PremierLeague games for first time since 1992: https://t.co/VCUD1nQIhh pic.twitter.com/24x2uBGDYO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 27, 2018

According to the Guardian’s Jamie Jackson, Manchester United officials plan to stick with Mourinho despite his team’s struggles and the common knowledge that things tend to go sideways in the third year of his tenure. They saw good things in the first half of Monday’s game, when Man U kept Spurs off the board in a scoreless draw. A poor result at bottom-dwelling Burnley on Sunday would be less than ideal, however.

