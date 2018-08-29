

Former Ohio State assistant football coach Zach Smith. (Marvin Fong/The Plain Dealer via AP)

The former assistant at the center of Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer’s suspension spoke out on Twitter Wednesday, chiding reporters as “moral-less clowns” for investigating allegations that Smith abused his then-wife, had an affair with a member of the Buckeyes football staff and took lewd photographs during a team trip to the White House.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Smith began a chain of tweets aimed at Brett McMurphy, a correspondent for Stadium, who first reported about Smith’s alleged spousal abuse in July.

Smith posted a photo of his son and daughter while calling the media reports lies that “hurt THESE precious children!” He wrote in a subsequent message the only people “LEGITIMATELY hurt” by scandal are his children, the Ohio State players, the university staff and the fans.

Let’s talk about who was LEGITIMATELY hurt in this:



1. My children

2. The Buckeye Players

3. Ohio State Staff

4. The fans



Talk about victim shaming! But nobody wants the TRUTH when it comes to stuff like this-Hypocritical people-keep tweeting-you’re hurting innocent people. — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

He wrote that he took to Twitter because he was watching his children “suffer” and did not know “how to stop the media from pouring gas on the fire.”

“I don’t know what else to do other than show people who they are hurting!!” he wrote.

Except she involved them by ruining their lives... based on revenge. And NO domestic violence. Can you imagine watching them suffer and not knowing how to stop the media from pouring gas on the fire? I don’t know what else to do other than show people who they are hurting!! https://t.co/pa65LMIMOS — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

Smith was fired July 23, five days after he appeared in court to face a charge of criminal trespassing stemming from an incident with his ex-wife, Courtney Smith. On July 20, Courtney Smith applied for a protective order against her husband.

Meyer at Big Ten Media Day on July 24 told reporters he had no knowledge of Smith’s history of alleged spousal abuse that includes 2015 arrests for domestic violence and felonious assault and menacing by stalking.

A university investigation found Meyer and Athletic Director Gene Smith knew of those allegations at the time and did not take appropriate steps to address them.

University President Michael Drake suspended Meyer for the first three games of the season and Smith for two weeks at a news conference last week.

[How Urban Meyer dodged facing questions about deleting his old text messages]

Smith has maintained publicly he never abused his wife.

“We had a toxic relationship, we had a volatile relationship,” he said in an interview on SportsCenter. “There was aggression in the relationship, but anything I ever did was a defensive action, and was simply to restrain her or to remove myself from the situation, which I did probably eight times in our marriage, where I would try and calm it down, try to get it to not be an aggressive situation, where I would go to my car and drive to work and sleep at work just to get out of the situation.”

Smith said on SportsCenter it would be “a crime” if Meyer lost his job over the allegations.

On Wednesday, he suggested that Meyer’s recent apology was forced upon the coach, “because he knows what’s real and would have never apologized.”

“I’ve made mistakes in my life but being a domestic abuser is not one of them!” he wrote. “I’ll answer every question in court and under oath when the time comes & cant WAIT!”

