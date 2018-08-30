The outfit Aaron Rodgers wore Wednesday did not exactly bespeak a man who had just become the NFL’s highest-paid player. However, it was in keeping with a lighthearted recent tradition, one that the Packers all but ensured will continue well into the next decade.



Aaron Rodgers rocks his latest look. (Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP)

Yup, that was Rodgers’s look at the annual Welcome Back Packers Luncheon at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field. The two-time NFL MVP, now set to make a reported $176 million over the next six seasons, was clad in denim, with a decidedly old-fashioned vibe to the ensemble, fabulously accessorized with a bushy mustache.

In an Instagram post, Rodgers thanked costume designer Mark Avery, who has worked on films such as “La La Land” and “Blade Runner 2049,” for helping him with the look. Rodgers has collaborated with Avery before, including for events such as the Kentucky Derby and the ESPY awards, and he said the jacket was a “replica” of one made in 1951 for Bing Crosby.

In the Instagram post, Rodgers also gave a shout-out to former Packers quarterback Matt Flynn, who joined his fellow quarterback in an all-denim outfit at the luncheon in 2014.

Dressed to impress at the #Packers Welcome Back Luncheon. pic.twitter.com/nLgQT7xUSb — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 27, 2014

Rodgers, usually joined by a few teammates, has donned an unconventional, to put it one way, ensemble to the luncheon every year since 2010. That was when some Packers wore cowboy hats to signify their intention to be in Dallas for that season’s Super Bowl. Green Bay not only made it to the game, but Rodgers and Co. beat the Steelers for the championship, and a tradition was born.

Cowboy hats and bolo ties were de rigueur through 2012, then things started to get a little more interesting. At the 2013 luncheon, Rodgers was in Team USA mode, matching a star-spangled, red-white-and-blue shirt with a similar bandanna, plus sunglasses.

What do you think of Aaron Rodgers' look at today's Welcome Back #Packers luncheon? See more: http://t.co/LSfe2bPkdd pic.twitter.com/No7HfBOtyS — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 28, 2013

2014 saw the introduction of denim, and at the following year’s luncheon, Rodgers and teammate John Kuhn dressed as fighter pilots, even walking around with helmets, goggles and oxygen masks. Then, in 2016, it was time to combine denim, cowboy hats and bolo ties.

LMAO. Caption this Aaron Rodgers outfit pic.twitter.com/Th5VQUB8gN — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 31, 2016

Last year brought a different direction, as Rodgers and backup quarterback Brett Hundley wore black suits with sunglasses, in an homage to the film “Men in Black.” In an Instagram post, Rodgers said simply, “Galaxy defenders.”

Galaxy defenders. #welcomebackluncheon # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

So Rodgers’s get-up Wednesday was not out of the ordinary, given the occasion. And, hey, when you’re as filthy rich as he is, you can pretty much dress however you want.

Read more from The Post:

As Adrian Peterson chases history, the smart money is on history

Browns release Mychal Kendricks after insider trading charge, expected guilty plea

For Al Michaels, NFL gambling references no longer require a wink

Finish your fantasy football draft strong with these late-round steals