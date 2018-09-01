College football fans are, well — they’re nuts. They’re prone to overreaction. They are nerve-wracked, face-painted devotees who, when allowed access to a keyboard, have a tendency to go off the deep end. (I say this all affectionately.)
Let us bask in their glory now that college football season is here.
The season’s opening weekend has so far already yielded some fun and frantic games, from Maryland’s upset of Texas, to Mississippi’s thumping of Texas Tech, to Appalachian State hanging with Penn State — on the 11th anniversary of the Mountaineers’ upset of Michigan.
So, we checked in on the message boards and comments sections from fan forums of the more distressed fan bases. Let’s see how everyone is holding up.
Texas
Result: Loss to Maryland, 34-29
Fans’ mood: Bad!
Michigan State
Result: Defeated Utah State, 38-31
Fan’s mood: Not good!
Tennessee
Result: Trailing West Virginia in the third quarter
Fans’ mood: Nervous!
Texas Tech
Result: Loss to Mississippi, 47-27
Fans’ mood: Sad!
Penn State
Result: Leading Appalachian State, 24-17, fourth quarter
Fans’ mood: Distressed!
