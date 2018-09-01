

Baltimore Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik kicks off in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Ravens place kicker and punter Kaare Vedvik is receiving treatment for upper body and head wounds at R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, the team and police confirmed.

Emergency officials said in a statement Vedvik was found around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on the 2000 block of Boone Street in East Baltimore. The origin of his injuries is unknown.

The Ravens placed Vedvik on the reserve/non-football injury list.

[A soccer player from Norway who once had a 92-yard punt has impressed at Ravens camp]

Vedvik, 24, grew up in Norway and attended high school in Kansas as an exchange student. He was a soccer player as a child and picked up place kicking at age 17. He played football for Marshall then earned a tryout with the Ravens.

He was not likely to make the Ravens’ roster. Baltimore’s place kicker, Justin Tucker, and punter, Sam Koch, are among the NFL’s best.

