A turnover belt isn’t going to cut it, not for a group that calls itself the “Kings of Chaos.”

The Boise State Broncos unveiled their turnover throne on Saturday, taking it with them to Troy, Ala., and it’s as grand a piece of furniture as you might expect. All a defender has to do to be allowed to sit on the throne is, duh, come up with a turnover. Senior linebacker Tony Lashley was the first to place his cheeks upon the throne of honor, recording an interception during the Broncos’ 56-20 victory over Troy.

Yeah, it’s good to be the king.

SIT ON THE THRONE, TONY LASHLEY!!!



The Kings of Chaos strike for the interception! Bronco ball at the Troy 37!#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/m8JkNkhRUR — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 1, 2018

Lashley was escorted by his teammates to the throne, which saw a lot of use during Boise State’s four-turnover win.

“It’s not really just about the chair itself. It’s about going out and creating opportunities, which our defense did tonight,” Boise State Coach Bryan Harsin said (via the Idaho Statesman). “We had four turnovers — two that we scored on. … That doesn’t happen very often. I’m not sure it’s the chair, but the chair certainly made it more enjoyable on the sideline.”

Boise has a turnover THRONE and it's way better than a belt pic.twitter.com/Ni4hmmM7N4 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 2, 2018

The idea came from Jeff Popovich, the team’s first-year cornerbacks coach, after last season’s turnover belt inspired the defense to force 26 takeaways. Players were first shown the throne on Friday night.

“It was an exciting moment,” cornerback Tyler Horton said. “I know everybody was juiced for it.”

Well, sure. It takes the long tradition of college football sideline props — like Tulane’s beads, Miami’s gaudy turnover chain, Tennessee’s trash can (suitable for dunking a football) and Virginia Tech’s lunch pail (a fixture for over 20 years) — to the next level.

For Horton, who had a hand in Lashley’s interception and also returned two fumble recoveries for touchdowns, the throne was as comfy as a La-Z-Boy.

“I had to get real comfortable in that seat,” Horton said. “I’ve got to make sure I see that throne a lot this year.”

