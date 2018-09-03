

Jim Harbaugh didn’t like Braylon Edwards’s tweets. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Braylon Edwards did not like what he saw from Michigan in its season-opening loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, particularly the play of center Cesar Ruiz, quarterback Shea Patterson and the team’s offensive line. So the former Wolverines standout said something about it.

“Ruiz is weak, line is weak, shea is scared, [expletive] Michigan offense is so predictable….Michigan football is sadly one thing…….Trash,” he tweeted at 11:28 p.m., a message that eventually was deleted but not before being screengrabbed by observers.

He also tweeted and then deleted a shot at Coach Jim Harbaugh.

“Everybody had your back. I gotta laugh because I knew this would happen. Don’t feel bad, watch the truth,” it read.

Officials at the Big Ten Network, where Edwards works as a college football analyst, apparently saw the tweet before it was taken down. On Monday, they announced, per the Athletic’s Chris Vannini, that Edwards has been suspended indefinitely “due to a violation of the network’s social media guidelines.”

Harbaugh also saw Edwards’s gripes, or at least was told about them.

“First of all, it’s not true. It’s not factual,” he said Monday at his weekly news conference with reporters, per the Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen. “If you’re going to come after someone, come after me.

“I was disappointed a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character of our players. That’s disappointing,” he continued.

Edwards played at Michigan from 2001 to 2004 before a 10-year NFL career. He set Wolverines single-season records for receptions (97) and receiving yards (1,330) as a senior and career records with 252 receptions, 3,541 yards and 39 touchdown catches, the latter a Big Ten record that still stands. But he also butted heads with his coaches and would be relegated to the bench for long stretches during games, despite his obvious talent.

On Sunday, Edwards gave a more measured observation about the Wolverines’ early-season woes, saying they no longer can be blamed on substandard quarterback play (Patterson was considered the nation’s best pro-style quarterback in his high school recruiting class; he began his college career at Mississippi before transferring to Michigan).

Can’t blame John O’korn, or Wilton Speight, or Jake Rudock anymore. Notre Dame was prepared for what Michigan does and executed accordingly. Time for some self evaluation big blue!!! — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) September 2, 2018

Soon after, a Twitter user asked Edwards if he had been drinking when he sent out the offending tweet.

Didn’t have to be drunk to understood what i watched last night. Pay attention to Michigan being outcoached. Not my tweets or spot on insight. — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) September 2, 2018

On Monday afternoon, after the suspension was announced, he complained that people aren’t focusing on the important things:

So funny that everyone is worried my tweet as opposed to the real issue, 0-17 on the road against ranked opponents, 1-6 against rivals and the one win was against a 3-9 MSU. Last thing i will ask and really think about this before you get mad...is Michigan better than Iowa? — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) September 3, 2018

Read more from The Post:

Le’Veon Bell apparently is going to continue his holdout through Labor Day

Bills to roll with Nathan Peterman at quarterback, at least for now

ESPN’s Sean McDonough on Khalil Mack trade: ‘I don’t know what my man the Gru-dog is doing’

Giants again show they’re all-in on Eli Manning by cutting backup QB

Broncos cut 2016 first-round QB Paxton Lynch after adding former Redskin Kevin Hogan

An irked Doug Pederson refuses to confirm Nick Foles as Eagles’ Week 1 QB

Come on, Nick Saban. Belittling an ESPN reporter is beneath you.