Last year, when the Pittsburgh Steelers first slapped the franchise tag on running back Le’Veon Bell, he sat out training camp before signing his contract tender and reporting to the team on Sept. 1, which in 2017 was the Friday before Labor Day, nine days before the team’s season opener.

The Steelers again put the franchise tag on Bell this season, and he again skipped training camp in protest. But the Friday before Labor Day has come and gone: no Bell. Now it’s actually Labor Day, less than a week before the Steelers open the season against the Browns, and … it doesn’t look like he’s going to show up then, either.

The #Steelers first official practice of the regular season begins in two hours. As for Le’Veon Bell, one of his teammates just told me there are “no signs of him here at all.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 3, 2018

“We are disappointed Le’Veon Bell has not signed his franchise tender and rejoined his teammates,” Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said Monday morning in a team-issued statement. “Coach [Mike] Tomlin and the coaching staff will continue to focus on preparing the players on our roster for our regular season opener on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.”

There was a report out of Pittsburgh last week that said Bell had told his teammates he would be reporting on Monday, but the running back dubbed it “fake news” on Twitter.

By virtue of his franchise-tag designation, Bell will make $14.5 million this season, assuming he ever signs the tender. But the five-year NFL veteran, whose versatility out of the backfield makes him one of the league’s elite running backs, wants a contract extension, one befitting a 26-year-old talent who has averaged 128.9 yards from scrimmage per game over his career, the most since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970. He’s also seen as a strong pass-blocker.

A continued holdout remains an option for Bell. Under the collective bargaining agreement, he can wait until November to sign the tender and still accrue a season of service, opening the door to free agency and the open market during the 2019 offseason. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said earlier this year that such a holdout could be on the table.

“I think it’s possible Le’Veon Bell sits out the first half of the year if he doesn’t get a long-term deal done,” Schefter said. “The goal at that point would be to hit 2019 free agency healthy, not rack up another 400 touches.”

Bell led the NFL last season with 321 carries. He also had 85 catches on 106 targets, both career highs. But he also started the season slow after missing training camp, rushing for just 32 yards on 10 carries against the Browns in the opener, and did not top 100 rushing yards in a game until Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens.

In Le'Veon Bell's first three games last year, he averaged 21.6 touches, 78.7 yards from scrimmage, 0.33 TDs, and 14.2 PPR points per game.



In his final 12 games, Bell averaged 28.4 touches, 142.5 yards from scrimmage, 0.84 TDs, and 25.3 PPR points per game. — Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) September 3, 2018

James Connor, Bell’s primary backup, had an impressive preseason, averaging 5.3 yards per carry with a touchdown. He seems to be first in line to take Bell’s carries if he continues his holdout.

