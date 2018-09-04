

John McEnroe called it one of the biggest upsets in tennis history, and who are we to argue with John McEnroe? John Millman, ranked No. 55 in the world and unseeded at this year’s U.S. Open, stunned five-time champion Roger Federer in the fourth round on Monday night, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (6-3). It was the first time that Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, had lost to a player ranked worse than 50th at Flushing Meadows, and Millman’s first-ever win over a top 10 opponent.

The match ended around 1 a.m. Tuesday, and the Aussie already was focused on the next task at hand: Not Wednesday’s quarterfinal against two-time champion Novak Djokovic, but something far more important.

It’s 1 am ET and he just upset Roger Federer in the match of his life. Listen to what Millman told ESPN about why he needs to wake up in 6 hours pic.twitter.com/qSxbaLNPMs — Josh Krulewitz (@jksports) September 4, 2018

“It’s one o’clock now, I probably should try to get a recovery,” he told ESPN. “I’ve got a seven-o’clock-in-the-morning fantasy draft, so I’m gonna get up for that and hopefully have a good draft. I’m second pick, I don’t know whether to go [Todd] Gurley or Le’Veon Bell.”

No word yet on the player Millman selected, but here’s hoping he’s seen the news about Bell not yet reporting to the Steelers.

