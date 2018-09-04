They’ve heard it from many corners over the past couple of years. Stick to sports. Shut up and dribble. They’ve listened to the president of the United States call for NFL players to be fired because of their demonstrations to raise awareness of social injustice and police brutality during the national anthem.

Now, they have the top apparel sports maker in the world behind them, going all out with an ad campaign that supports Colin Kaepernick and is a thumb in the eye of the NFL, with whom they have a contract to supply uniforms and swooshes.

After making Kaepernick the face of a 30th anniversary “Just Do It” ad campaign, drawing calls for a boycott, some of the biggest names outside of the NFL have sided with Nike. In the immediate aftermath of Nike’s announcement Monday afternoon, Serena Williams and LeBron James, both of whom have contracts with the company, offered unequivocal support.

[Colin Kaepernick is now the face of Nike’s Just-do-it campaign]

Williams is the focal point of a Nike campaign that coincides with her U.S. Open appearance and it’s one that celebrates her journey as a woman of color in a predominantly white sport and as a new mother. She shared an image from that campaign that shows her as a young girl, swinging a racket on the courts of Compton with the words “It’s only a crazy dream until you do it.” To that, she added Monday night: “Especially proud to be a part of the Nike family today. #justdoit”

Especially proud to be a part of the Nike family today. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/GAZtkAIwbk — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 4, 2018

That echoes her comment last week at the Open, where she spoke of Kaepernick and Eric Reid, who also has taken a knee and has been unable to find an NFL team after being cut by the 49ers.

“I think every athlete, every human, and definitely every African American should be completely grateful and honored how Colin and Eric are doing so much more for the greater good, so to say,” Williams told reporters. “They really use their platform in ways that is really unfathomable. I feel like they obviously have great respect from a lot of their peers, especially other athletes, people that really are looking for social change.”

Took my niece to see @serenawilliams and @venuswilliams play tonight with @E_Reid35 at Arthur Ashe stadium.



Lani lost it when Serena surprised her after the match!!!

Thank you so much Serena!!! pic.twitter.com/MpR2KOSU1V — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 1, 2018

James, who has famously tangled with Trump, shared Nike’s image of Kaepernick on Instagram, the close-up of Kaepernick’s eyes with the words, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

🗣🗣🗣🗣Just.Do.It ✊🏾 @kaepernick7 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 3, 2018 at 4:28pm PDT

Russell Okung, the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive tackle who is in the Nike stable, tweeted: “Be like NIKE, don’t be like Papa John’s” and went on to add, “don’t be like EA Sports.”

Be like NIKE, don’t be like Papa Johns. #JustDoIt — Russell Okung (@RussellOkung) September 4, 2018

The founder of Papa John’s blamed the anthem controversy last fall for sagging sales, saying it was an aftereffect of the league’s “poor leadership” and “should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago.” The company, which had been the NFL’s official pizza sponsor since 2010 and advertised heavily during games, quickly went into damage-control mode, apologizing for John Schnatter’s comments and eventually removing him as CEO effective Jan. 1. EA Sports came under fire recently for appearing to have edited a song that mentioned Kaepernick from its Madden game. The company apologized and put his name back in the YG song “Big Bank.”

It may seem odd that Nike, which has a apparel contract with the NFL that runs through 2028, would so publicly put its thumb in the league’s eye by choosing Kaepernick, who started a campaign to raise awareness of police brutality and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem in the summer of 2016. The demonstration has roiled the NFL over the past two seasons, with President Trump weighing in with all his might. And Kaepernick, who parted with the San Francisco 49ers in the spring of 2017, has been unable to find work in the NFL since, a situation that has led him to file a grievance alleging collusion among owners to keep him out.

[When Trump attacked LeBron James, it had an unintended effect: other athletes spoke out]

Nike has shown a willingness to use its athletes, albeit it in a time before social media and for a different reason. When the NBA banned Michael Jordan’s black-and-red Nikes in 1985, Nike made him the face of the company and his Jordan line has become a force itself within the company. Jordan first wore the shoes in 1984 and said, “I felt like I wanted to be different. The league said, ‘Well, we’ve gotta stop that.’”

It was a different sort of rebellion, to be sure, but Nike was willing to sign Kaepernick and wait for the right time to launch the campaign. James, Williams and even Jordan, who has chosen not to speak out about politics in the past, are finding their voices over the past few years and exerting their influence about, among other things, Donald Sterling’s racist comments, the shootings of unarmed young black men in communities across America and NFL demonstrations.

It’s an activism that now officially has a Fortune 500 company behind it.

