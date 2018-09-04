

Khalil Mack is ready to take his talents to Chicago. (Tim Boyle / Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Among the people who were most surprised by the Oakland Raiders’ trade of Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears were … the Oakland Raiders.

The reaction by players was visceral and displayed for all to see on social media, with quarterback Derek Carr tweeting Saturday, “No way,” and Bruce Irvin adding, “No [expletive] way.”

But there was every way and, by Monday, the state of being flabbergasted had worn off. “It’s not what anybody wanted, I think that’s clear,” Carr said Monday (via the Associated Press). “But it is what it is — it’s part of the business. It’s one of those sucky things that happen. The hardest part for me is, obviously you lose a good football player, but he’s my brother. That’s one of my best friends.”

The 27-year-old pass rusher, who was the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, was a training camp holdout as he sought a new contract. The Raiders were in no mood to pay such money to their 2014 first-round draft pick (fifth overall), who is a generational talent, and the result was a shocking trade to the Chicago Bears after days of talks with other teams. Chicago had no qualms about paying him, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history with a six-year, $141-million contract extension (with $90 million guaranteed).

In return, Oakland gets Chicago’s first-round draft picks in the next two years as well as a sixth-round pick in 2019 and a third-rounder in 2020. Besides Mack, Chicago gets a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fifth-rounder. Although Jon Gruden is going into his first season since leaving the ESPN “Monday Night Football” booth with the NFL’s oldest roster, the future payoff could be fantastic. In the interim, there’s fallout that had to be dealt with and Gruden spoke Monday with players.

Raider Nation the love you’ve shown my family and I for the past 4 years has been amazing we loved every minute of it! Unfortunately it has come to an end but I will cherish my time in Oakland forever and will forever have love for the Nation! — Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) September 3, 2018

“We don’t have to like or agree with everything,” Carr said. “We don’t get paid for that. We get paid to come in here, come together as a team and win together. It’s hard because we lost him, but I can promise you we’re going to be ready to play.”

Carr’s 2017 $125-million contract extension, coupled with raises for Gabe Jackson, Seth Roberts and Justin Ellis, left the team with little wiggle room under the salary cap despite the fact that Carr, who was a second-round pick in that 2014 draft, said his contract was structured to make a Mack deal easier. Mack’s departure ended an era that began

“When we showed up here we wanted to change the culture and show people what it meant to work, and I think we did that,” Carr said. “I feel good about that. We did change the dynamic of how things are done from the people in the locker room. I believe that 100 percent. We won’t be able to win a ring together. That’s the only thing left on our list that won’t happen. I wish him the best, besides when he plays us.”

The Raiders have a week to get over their loss. They open the season Monday night with a home game against the Los Angeles Rams. That means they’ll be free to watch the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and the … Chicago Bears.

Read more from The Post:

A Japanese teenager threw 881 pitches over two weeks. Is that abuse?

Nick Saban apologizes, says he could have handled the interview with ESPN’s Maria Taylor ‘in a better way’

Serena Williams, LeBron James show that Nike’s new campaign is bigger than Colin Kaepernick

Braylon Edwards takes aim at Michigan on Twitter, gets suspended by Big Ten Network

Le’Veon Bell apparently is going to continue his holdout through Labor Day

Bills to roll with Nathan Peterman at quarterback, at least for now

ESPN’s Sean McDonough on Khalil Mack trade: ‘I don’t know what my man the Gru-dog is doing’

Giants again show they’re all-in on Eli Manning by cutting backup QB

Broncos cut 2016 first-round QB Paxton Lynch after adding former Redskin Kevin Hogan

An irked Doug Pederson refuses to confirm Nick Foles as Eagles’ Week 1 QB