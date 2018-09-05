

CBS Analyst Irv Cross talks into a microphone during a season game circa 1985. (George Rose/Getty Images)

Irv Cross, the former Philadelphia Eagle and CBS football analyst, says he will donate his brain to Boston University so researchers can test for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the neurodegenerative illness linked to repeated concussions and blows to the head.

Cross, 79, told the Philadelphia Inquirer he’s been diagnosed with mild cognitive dementia. He said he has stopped reading, avoids crowds and no longer drives out of fear that he won’t remember his way home.

Cross became famous as a reliable defensive back over a nine-year pro career. In six seasons with the Eagles and three with the Los Angeles Rams, one as a player-coach, Cross only missed 13 games while developing a reputation as one of the league’s more physical players.

He became a weekend sportscaster for Philadelphia’s KYW-TV, which led to a longer stint with CBS’s “NFL Today” program from 1971-94, where he gained a reputation as an affable commentator and analytical thinker.

He was the first African American full-time sportscaster on national television.

Teammates during his football career knew him best as “Paper Head,” a nickname earned because of the number of head injuries he suffered.

On one occasion during his rookie year, he was knocked unconscious while blocking on a punt return, nearly swallowing his tongue, and was warned another serious blow to the head could be fatal.

“So I had a helmet made with a little extra padding and played,” Cross told the Inquirer. “I just tried to keep my head out of the way while making tackles. But that’s just the way it was. Most of the time, they gave you some smelling salts and you went back in. We didn’t know.”

Cross said he’s seen brain injuries harm a number of colleagues from his era of the NFL who then gave no thought to their own safety on the gridiron. He still watches NFL games (though he said he detests current pregame shows), and said he wonders how today’s defenders navigate the league’s new player-safety geared regulations.

“I understand what they’re trying to do,” he said. “They say you’ve got to keep your head out of the vicinity of the play. But how do you that? I really don’t know how you’re supposed to make a tackle these days.”

