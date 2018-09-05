

Kaare Vedvik is a Norwegian native who was a high school exchange student in Kansas before playing football at Marshall (AP Photo)

Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik does not remember the events that led to his apparent assault in the early hours of Saturday, according to a Baltimore police report. The 24-year-old rookie, who had impressed in training camp as a punter and place kicker, was found with what were described as “upper body injuries” on a block in East Baltimore and was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma, where he is now reportedly listed in stable condition.

The report stated (via the Baltimore Sun) that an officer attempted to interview Vedvik at the hospital Saturday but the player “could not provide a statement.” The officer then spoke with the Ravens’ head of security, Darren Sanders, who said that he had talked to Vedvik on Friday evening and was told that the latter was “out in Fells Point with a couple of teammates.”

Sanders, per the report, said the teammates eventually “wanted to leave” but that Vedvik “wanted to stay out longer with a couple of ladies that he was with.” The teammates were then said to have called Vedvik shortly after 3 a.m., at which point he said he was “good,” only to be discovered with injuries at around 4 a.m.

.@ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik found with upper body injuries early Saturday morning here in the 2000 block of Boone st. #wbal pic.twitter.com/1XB8ttkYQw — Kim Dacey WBAL (@kimdaceywbal) September 4, 2018

Sanders told police that Vedvik had said he “could not remember what happened” after his teammates phoned him, or how he ended up where he was found, in a relatively nondescript neighborhood about 2.5 miles north of Fells Point, a popular locale known for its nightlife. Vedvik also told Sanders, per police, that his wallet and phone were missing.

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday (via ESPN) that he and Sanders visited Vedvik in the hospital Sunday, describing the player as having a face that was swollen and “kind of stitched up.” Harbaugh said the Ravens were “just grateful” and Vedvik “very thankful” that he was “okay,” adding, “He’s going to be fine. That’s the most important thing.”

However, Harbaugh also asserted that the incident had cost Vedvik “a chance to kick in this league.” The Norwegian native, who attended high school in Kansas as an exchange student, began place kicking at age 17 before playing football for Marshall and earning a tryout with Baltimore.

[A soccer player from Norway who once had a 92-yard punt has impressed at Ravens camp]

Vedvik performed well on both punts and field goals, including a 56-yard make in the Ravens’ final preseason game, but he was unlikely to make the team because it already has standouts, Sam Koch and Justin Tucker, in those disciplines. Still, Harbaugh said, Vedvik “would’ve had a shot” with another squad, as there had been “plenty of trade talks.”

Vedvik has avg. nearly 49 yds per punt attempt (14) this preseason. For comparison, during Koch’s Pro Bowl season (‘15) he avg. 46.7 yards per punt.



As a kicker, Vedvik has gone 5/6 with a long of 48 yards while 2x All-Pro Tucker has hit just 50% of his tries this preseason. https://t.co/LTvADWGRyZ — Brian Billick (@CoachBillick) August 28, 2018

“He told what he could remember what happened. It’s not up to me to get into the details of that,” Harbaugh said of Vedvik. “He’s trying to remember as best he can. I think they’re trying to piece some of it together based on some video stuff.”

A spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, though, said of the incident to the Baltimore Sun, “The reality is it’s very difficult to piece it together at this stage.” The spokesman, T.J. Smith, said that authorities viewed the incident as an assault mostly “through logic and reason,” because they have neither a witness nor “anyone who is confirming an assault actually occurred.”

“We can’t compel a statement out of a victim,” Smith said. “We can’t force anyone to make a statement.”

Vedvik was placed on the Ravens’ non-football injury list. He will be able to use the team’s facility to train when recovers.

“My dad said, ‘Nothing good ever happens after midnight.’ And it was well after midnight,” Harbaugh said. “So, we’ll be talking to the young guys next year. Be a little smarter. Be more aware of your surroundings. Don’t be by yourself.

“Understand that there are people out there that have malign intentions, especially when you’re a young guy and maybe even if you’re a Raven football player.”

Read more from The Post:

Trump calls Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ad ‘a terrible message’ but tempers criticism

Nike’s Colin Kaepernick decision might be calculated. That doesn’t make it wrong.

Every NFL team’s offensive scheme, illustrated and explained

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson picked for U.S. Ryder Cup team