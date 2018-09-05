The day after Nike unveiled an advertising campaign centered on Colin Kaepernick, President Trump took aim at the company and at the NFL in a tweet, continuing criticism he started Tuesday.

“Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts,” he wrote Wednesday morning. “I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!”

Trump was reacting to decision by the apparel company, which is under contract until 2028 to supply uniforms to NFL teams, to use Kaepernick as one of the faces of its 30th anniversary “Just do it” campaign. “Believe in something,” the ad states, “even if it means sacrificing everything.” In an Oval Office interview Tuesday, Trump said of Nike: “I think it’s a terrible message that they’re sending, and the purpose of them doing it, maybe there’s a reason for them doing it, but I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be sent. There’s no reason for it.”

Nike’s stock took an initial dip after the announcement (so did those of Adidas and Puma), but the company is wagering on long-term success with younger customers, just as Kaepernick has drawn the support of star athletes since he began taking a knee to raise awareness of social injustice and police brutality in the summer of 2016. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2017, but he has had the top-selling jersey several times since his demonstration was noticed and other players took up the cause. Trump helped draw attention to it, calling for owners to fire “any son of a bitch” who didn’t stand for the anthem and incorrectly saying that the message was intended for the troops. Kaepernick, who is suing the NFL because he believes owners have conspired to keep him unsigned, had been under contract with Nike since 2011 but was not actively used until rival companies showed interest in him. Nike re-signed him and clearly the marketing people who study population and shopping trends were looking ahead.

As of Wednesday midmorning, Nike stock was up 0.6 percent after a 3.2 percent dip Tuesday.

The timing of the announcement, which came two days before the NFL season opener, may have been a surprise, but the sentiment was not, given that LeBron James and Serena Williams, two of the company’s biggest stars and part of the 30th anniversary campaign, have been outspoken about social injustice and police brutality. “He’s done a lot for the African American community and it’s cost him a lot. It’s sad,” Williams said after reaching the semifinals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. “Having a huge company back him . . . could be a controversial reason for this company, but they’re not afraid. I feel like that was a really powerful statement to a lot of other companies.”

Williams was told that director Spike Lee had compared her to Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan. “I really have no words,” she said. “Mainly Ali, because he did so much for the sport, he did so much for the world, for everyone. That’s what I want to do and want to be remembered for. It’s not what I want to do on court, but how I can inspire people off the court. That’s my dream.”

The Nike ad was significant enough to cause the NFL to comment positively on a player with whom it is in litigation. “The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities,” Jocelyn Moore, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications and public affairs, said. “The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action.”

Others agreed with Trump and plenty of people destroyed their Nike apparel and shoes in protest. On “Fox & Friends,” Tucker Carlson warned that society would “fall apart” because Nike is supporting Kaepernick. He placed the blame on Kaepernick, whom he called “a hapless kid” and said that the “sinister” company was “profiting from him and his attacks on the United States.”

Meanwhile, the NFL and the NFL Players Association are attempting to work out a policy with the NFL season opening Thursday night. As for TV ratings, we’ll soon see whether the president is correct. Ratings were down 9.7 percent overall in 2017, after dropping 8 percent in 2016. The average game drew an audience of 14.9 million viewers, down from 16.5 million had tuned in to watch in 2016. “Sunday Night Football” remained the No. 1 show for the seventh straight year with an average of 18.2 million viewers, down from 2016’s 20.3 million.

