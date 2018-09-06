

Aaron Rodgers and offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga may hear from Khalil Mack on Sunday night. (Joe Mahoney/Associated Press)

Akiem Hicks, the Chicago Bears’ defensive end, has two words for the Green Bay Packers: Khalil Mack.

He kept repeating the name of his new teammate in a conference call with reporters who cover the Packers on Wednesday, with a soupcon of trash talk ahead of the 197th meeting of the two teams on “Sunday Night Football.”

“I know those five guys can’t block Khalil Mack,” Hicks said with a laugh, referring to the Packers’ offensive line and writing an awfully big check for Mack to cover.

“I think the question every team is going to ask is, how do you block Khalil Mack?” Hicks said. “So him being there, it just gives me more freedom to have one-on-ones. . . . Can you tell how excited I am about my new teammate?”

And, if they couldn’t, he signed off on the call by telling reporters, “You guys be great and remember this: Khalil Mack, Khalil Mack, Khalil Mack, Khalil Mack.”

The Bears made a blockbuster trade last weekend for Mack, was in the midst of a lengthy holdout with the Oakland Raiders. The Bears then turned around and signed him to a contract that made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. The Packers were among several teams, including the Los Angeles Rams, that reportedly were in talks to acquire Mack, but now must face him twice a season. Maybe Hicks’s comments were more about what Mack could do for him than what Mack can do to others, but, in either case, the Packers weren’t ready to return fire even though Mack said he wants “to try to get to Aaron on Sunday.”

Rodgers, who recently became the highest paid player in NFL history, wasn’t going to go there. “I don’t need to react to every comment that’s made,” he said (via ESPN). “I think I’ve made that pretty clear.” Nor would Rodgers say whether he was disappointed that Mack isn’t wearing green and gold. “I don’t worry about that stuff. I don’t need to give my opinion on that,” Rodgers said. “[General manager] Brian [Gutekunst] and his staff do a good job of player acquisition, and we play with the guys we got.”

Still, it has to be somewhat discomfiting to know that Rodgers will have to face Mack in his second game since having surgery to repair a collarbone that was broken on Oct. 15. He played briefly, with little success, against Carolina on Dec. 17 and then was shut down for the final two regular-season games. That puts the pressure squarely on the Packers’ starting offensive linemen, who have yet to take a snap together in preseason because of assorted injuries.

“Oh, yeah?” Packers starting guard Lane Taylor joked when told of Hicks’s comments. “It’ll be fun, it’ll be a good match up.” Bryan Bulaga, who is playing in his first regular-season game since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last November, added, “It is what it is. Yeah, I have to be prepared to get ready to block him. I have to play a really clean game and block him. He’s a good football player. It’s just a matter of trying to execute your job to the best of your ability throughout the entire game.”

Read more from The Post:

Shaquem Griffin, the Seahawks’ one-handed rookie, will start in the season opener

Malcolm Jenkins, the new face of NFL player demonstrations, says, ‘we’re really just at the beginning’

Le’Veon Bell’s teammates are no longer holding back their frustrations over his holdout

As Trump tweets, Nike shares a new Colin Kaepernick ad that reportedly will air during the NFL opener

Trump calls Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ad ‘a terrible message’ but tempers criticism

Nike’s Colin Kaepernick decision might be calculated. That doesn’t make it wrong.

Serena Williams, LeBron James show that Nike’s new campaign is bigger than Colin Kaepernick