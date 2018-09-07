

It’s not in James Franklin’s best interests for Penn State to play Pittsburgh every year, which is kind of lame. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times/AP)

Week 1 of the college football season went mostly according to form, with the lone surprises being Michigan’s continued woes and Maryland beating Texas, which is hardly a surprise considering that crab cakes and beating Texas is what Maryland does. So we move on to Week 2, which on paper doesn’t seem to offer much as the nation’s powerhouses clear through the lesser lights on their schedules. But hey, it beats a Saturday without football.

[The college football Week 2 betting guide]

All times Eastern.

Friday

Time Game TV 8 No. 16 TCU at SMU ESPN2

Details about the genesis of the Battle for the Iron Skillet game between TCU and SMU are a little hazy: There are frog legs involved, which is pretty much all you need to know. What’s certain is that the Horned Frogs have ruled the Metroplex for basically the last quarter-century, with 19 wins over the past 23 meetings, 15 of them by double digits. Another blowout could be in the offing here, assuming TCU isn’t looking ahead to games against Ohio State and Texas: The Mustangs gave up 539 yards and the game’s first 36 points in a 46-23 loss to North Texas last weekend.

Saturday

Time Game TV Noon New Mexico at No. 5 Wisconsin Big Ten Network Noon Eastern Michigan at Purdue Big Ten Network Noon Arizona at Houston ABC/ESPN2 Noon Georgia Tech at South Florida ABC/ESPN2 Noon Duke at Northwestern ESPNU Noon No. 18 Mississippi St. at Kansas St. ESPN Noon Nevada at Vanderbilt SEC Network Noon Liberty at Army CBS Sports Network Noon Western Michigan at No. 21 Michigan Fox Sports 1 12:30 Georgia St. at N.C. State NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 1 UCLA at No. 6 Oklahoma Fox 2 Portland St. at No. 23 Oregon Pac-12 Network 3:30 Colorado at Nebraska ABC 3:30 No. 3 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina CBS 3:30 Arkansas St. at No. 1 Alabama ESPN2 3:30 Lafayette at Delaware MASN (in D.C. area) 3:30 North Carolina at East Carolina ESPNU 3:30 Memphis at Navy CBS Sports Network 3:30 Ball St. at No. 8 Notre Dame NBC 3:30 Rutgers at No. 4 Ohio St. Big Ten Network 4 Southern Illinois at Mississippi SEC Network 4 ETSU at Tennessee SEC Network 5 North Dakota at No. 9 Washington Pac-12 Network 5 Iowa St. at Iowa Fox 6 Fordham at Richmond NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 7 No. 2 Clemson at Texas A&M ESPN 7 SE Louisiana at No. 11 LSU ESPN2 7 Wyoming at Missouri ESPNU 7:20 Samford at Florida St. WDCA-20 (in D.C. area) 7:30 Alabama St. at No. 7 Auburn SEC Network 7:30 Kentucky at No. 25 Florida SEC Network 7:30 Western Illinois at Illinois Big Ten Network 7:30 Virginia at Indiana Big Ten Network 7:30 Arkansas at Colorado St. CBS Sports Network 7:30 Utah at Northern Illinois ESPNews 7:30 Fresno St. at Minnesota Fox Sports 1 8 No. 13 Penn St. at Pittsburgh ABC 8 Tulsa at Texas Longhorn Network 8 Southern Utah at Oregon St. Pac-12 Network 8:30 No. 17 Southern Cal at No. 10 Stanford Fox 9:30 South Alabama at Oklahoma St. MASN (in D.C. area, joined in progress) 10:15 U-Conn. at No. 20 Boise St. ESPNU 10:15 California at BYU ESPN2 10:45 No. 15 Michigan St. at Arizona St. ESPN 11 San Jose St. at Washington St. Pac-12 Network

[John Feinstein: It’s not that Jim Harbaugh is losing at Michigan, it’s who he’s losing to]

Kansas State’s opener didn’t go as badly as in-state rival Kansas’s did — the permanently forlorn Jayhawks lost in overtime to Nicholls State of the Football Championship Subdivision — but the Wildcats still labored to put away their own lower-level opponent, needing 15 fourth-quarter points in a 27-24 win over South Dakota. Mississippi State will present a much rougher challenge: The Bulldogs beat Stephen F. Austin, 63-6, and that was without starting quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the lineup. (He was serving a one-game team suspension.) . . .

Chip Kelly is known for his go-go offense, but in his debut last weekend as UCLA coach (a home loss to Cincinnati), the Bruins somehow came out slower than last year’s attack: As told by ESPN Stats & Info, UCLA averaged 22.6 seconds per play, slightly longer than the 22.2 seconds it averaged last season. The Bruins also passed the ball 37 times and ran it only 26, a break from Kelly’s previous preference to run it about two-thirds of the time. UCLA has six true freshmen involved with the offense, so it might be something of a trying season in Westwood as Kelly gets his feet wet. The Bruins travel to Oklahoma, which seems to have the quick-strike offense thing down pat, and things could get messy . . .

The first game of the Second Scott Frost Era at Nebraska, this one with him as the Cornhuskers’ coach, lasted all but one play last weekend: Nebraska’s game against Akron was delayed immediately after kickoff by thunderstorms and eventually called off (and no, ticket holders aren’t getting a refund). Colorado looked strong in its easy season-opening win over Colorado State, with quarterback Steven Montez completing 22 of 25 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns. So we perhaps know what to expect from one of the teams in the Colorado-Nebraska game, as the former Big 8/12 foes meet for the first time since 2010 . . .

Neither Georgia nor South Carolina got much of a challenge from Austin Peay or Coastal Carolina, their respective opening-weekend foes. The fourth quarter of the Bulldogs’ 45-0 win over the Governors, for instance, was shortened by five minutes after both coaches agreed that there was little point in prolonging things (such an option is allowed under NCAA rules). “We probably didn’t get tested. I mean to be dead honest with you, probably didn’t get tested,” a candid Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said, per the Associated Press. “I know it’s easy to say that now, but that’s not the caliber of offensive line we’re going to have to face.” The Gamecocks’ 34-point win over the Chanticleers got them back into the top 25 for the first time in four years, but that means next to nothing to Coach Will Muschamp: “If I do discuss it, it will be a solid, 15 seconds of a waste of our time,” he told the AP . . .

Penn State-Pittsburgh is one of those rivalries that should be played every year but isn’t. After this year’s game at Heinz Field and next year’s in Happy Valley, the series — which began in 1893 — likely will go dormant again until at least 2030 (the teams didn’t play between 2001 and 2015). “When you’re talking about Penn State doing what’s best for Penn State, based on the nine-game model and the previous model that didn’t allow us to play I-AA teams at home, I don’t know if it makes a whole lot of sense,” Coach James Franklin said earlier this year, and he was just being logical: The Nittany Lions’ place in the overloaded Big Ten East gives them plenty of tough opponents, and the conference’s recent backtracking on scheduling FCS foes — Big Ten teams may now schedule lower-level opponents during years when only four of their nine conference games are at home — opens up a spot for an easy win. Pittsburgh usually isn’t that: The Panthers’ 42-39 victory two years ago probably kept the Nittany Lions out of the College Football Playoff. . . .

Stanford running back Bryce Love, last season’s Heisman Trophy runner-up, rushed for just 29 yards in the Cardinal’s 31-10 win over San Diego State on Friday. No matter: Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside racked up 226 receiving yards and three touchdowns, giving him six scores in his last two games (he had three in Stanford’s shootout loss to TCU in last season’s Alamo Bowl). Arcega-Whiteside didn’t score in last year’s Pac-12 title game loss to Southern Cal, but he had two catches for 87 yards. The Trojans, who beat the Cardinal twice last season, gave up scoring plays of 71 and 31 yards in last week’s somewhat shaky victory over UNLV.

Read more from The Post:

John Feinstein: It’s not that Jim Harbaugh is losing at Michigan, it’s who he’s losing to

Jeshaun Jones knows they won’t all end in touchdowns, but that’s how his Maryland career began

Florida State’s Willie Taggart accuses Virginia Tech of faking injuries to slow down offense

Analysis: The Washington Huskies lost, but the Pac-12 could be what buries their playoff chances