

Joseph Randle, shown here in April 2016, is facing another criminal charge. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Associated Press)

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle is being held on a suspicion of rape charge in Wichita after his arrest early Friday morning, according to Sedgwick County online inmate records.

Randle, who last played for the Cowboys in October 2015, has been arrested numerous times in recent years:

— In October 2014, he was arrested for shoplifting after attempting to steal underwear and cologne from a Texas department store. In July 2015, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and received 180 days of probation.

— In February 2015, Randle was arrested on a marijuana possession charge after police responded to a domestic violence call at the hotel room in which he was staying with the mother of his child. The Wichita city attorney’s office announced three months later that it was dropping the charge, citing a lack of evidence.

— In November 2015, Randle was arrested after allegedly becoming violent while playing blackjack at a Kansas casino. He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of criminal trespass and one count of resisting arrest.

— In February 2016, Randle was stopped for speeding in a school zone in Irving, Tex. Police noticed that there was a warrant out for his arrest because of an unpaid Kansas speeding ticket, and he was taken into custody.

— Later in February 2016, Randle was arrested on three counts of aggravated battery, drug possession and criminal damage in Wichita after he tried to hit three people with his car and then chased them into a house during a party. He spent nine days in jail before posting bond, but he then failed to show up for a court date. When a police officer arrived at his house with a warrant for his arrest, Randle ran out of the back and led police on a chase before he finally surrendered.

— In February 2017, Randle was charged with one count of felony aggravated battery over an incident with another inmate in the Sedgwick County jail.

Before his run-ins with the law, Randle was considered a promising NFL talent. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry while spelling DeMarco Murray in the Cowboys’ backfield in 2014, and he began the 2015 season as Dallas’s No. 1 running back after Murray departed via free agency. But he suffered an oblique injury in an Oct. 25 game against the New York Giants and, facing a four-game suspension over the hotel-room incident, was released soon after, with Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones citing “personal issues” as the reason. Around this time, Sports Illustrated’s Dan Greene noted in an extensive story about his decline, Randall’s acquaintances began noticing signs of mental distress, with some wondering whether he had suffered head injuries on the field. Soon after he was cut, Randle was arrested at the Kansas casino.

In April 2017, a Wichita jury found Randle guilty of four charges in the house-party incident, but he was not sentenced until June of this year, when a judge combined that verdict and a plea deal Randle reached with prosecutors over four of the other charges he was facing. Randle, who also has spent time in Kansas state mental institutions, received five years of probation with the promise that he would be returned to prison for any violation. As conditions of his probation, the Wichita Eagle reported, Randle was to continue therapy and treatment programs, continue to take medication that was prescribed for him, not leave his home between midnight and 6 a.m. unless he’s working or in school, and stay away from drugs and alcohol.

According to the Eagle, the court declared Randle mentally competent on four separate occasions during his journey through the legal system.

