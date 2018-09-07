

Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinee Lefty Driesell speaks during Friday night’s ceremony at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Mass. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Induction night for the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., gave off a distinct feel of the DMV on Friday, with a former Washington Post All-Met from South Lakes High in Reston and a former Maryland coach among those enshrined.

Lefty Driesell, 86, won 786 games at four schools in 40-plus years of college coaching, and was the first coach in NCAA history to win more than 100 games at four schools: Davidson, Maryland, James Madison and Georgia State. Driesell engaged the crowd at Springfield’s Symphony Hall, cracking jokes at the expense of his presenters, Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski, former Southern California coach George Raveling and former Georgetown coach John Thompson.

“I used to be a hero around D.C. until he came,” Driesell said of Thompson. “And he took little old Georgetown, who we used to beat easy . . . and I quit playing him.”

Grant Hill, who won two national championships at Duke after a standout high school career at South Lakes, played 19 seasons in an NBA career limited only by injury. Hill was the first to address the crowd and went out of his way to pay tribute to the doctors who helped him get back on track after he played in just 47 games between the start of the 2000-2001 season and the end of the 2003-2004 season. He also thanked Krzyzewski, his college coach, who sat on stage to watch the first Duke player ever to be enshrined in the Hall.

"You taught me to believe in myself" - @realgranthill33 thanks Coach K for his impact on his basketball career. #18HoopClass pic.twitter.com/2yjYeVH1tz — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 7, 2018

Other inductees included guards Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Ray Allen and Maurice Cheeks, women’s basketball stars Katie Smith and Tina Thompson, longtime league and team executive Rod Thorn, five-time all-star Charlie Scott, EuroLeague and FIBA great forward Dino Radja — who also played four seasons with the Boston Celtics — ex-Golden State Warriors executive Rick Welts, dual sport star Ora Mae Washington and Curt Gowdy media award recipient Doris Burke.

Kidd and Nash share Dirk Nowitzki as arguably their best mutual teammate. Both spent time setting up Nowitzki on the Dallas Mavericks, and the future inductee from Germany was in attendance, along with longtime Mavs coach and Hall of Famer Don Nelson.

Nelson, long since retired to the comfort of his home on Maui, looked . . . distinguished. Naturally, this brought out the best in NBA Twitter.

Nellie looks like an effing boss right now pic.twitter.com/E8eC6XtVI9 — Jeff Skin Wade (@SkinWade) September 7, 2018

i am all in on retired Don Nelson pic.twitter.com/digFaveU9Z — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) September 7, 2018

Guys, Don Nelson seems to be auditioning for a role in an upcoming movie where he will play the mafia boss who meets an untimely demise. Very here for this style. pic.twitter.com/G70aGKuRai — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) September 7, 2018

Don Nelson has been hanging out with Owen Wilson so long that he turned in to Sting. pic.twitter.com/14UtfTTlSy — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) September 7, 2018

I need to move to Hawaii, Don Nelson looks like a cross between Pat Riley and Harvey Keitel. Also, Steve Nash pic.twitter.com/SNgtpyLqQR — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 7, 2018

Me when I take time out of my day to be a good father vs Me when I am fully focused on creating fire memes for social media: pic.twitter.com/8vRaTFoXQX — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) September 8, 2018

Don Nelson about to fight John Wick to the death pic.twitter.com/0eBbxHmeTf — Justin Rowan 🇨🇦 (@Cavsanada) September 7, 2018

He looks like a bad guy from the movie Taken!!! https://t.co/SLZVTzDHcR — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) September 7, 2018

Nash made it a point to salute his fellow NBA superstar inductees, singling out Hill, Kidd and Allen for specific praise while reminding spectators and fans both of a glorious era and why Hall of Fame induction night is so great.

