

FIU running back Anthony Jones was shot along with teammate Mershawn Miller on Thursday in South Florida. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Two Florida International football players were wounded in what police are calling a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in Opa-locka, Fla. Junior running back Anthony Jones was shot in the face and back, though Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson told the Miami Herald that his wounds did not appear to be life-threatening. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Mershawn Miller was shot in the arm but already has been released from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where both players were taken.

An unidentified man at the house where the shooting took place told the Herald that the two FIU players were there to visit his son. Dobson said police were looking for a newer model, four-door gray Nissan Sentra with no license plate.

Here’s CBS Miami with a report from the hospital and footage from the crime scene.

Jones rushed for two first-half touchdowns and led the Golden Panthers with 88 yards on 15 carries in Saturday’s season-opening loss to Indiana, his first game back after suffering a knee injury that caused him to miss the 2017 season. Miller, who went to Miami Central High School with Jones, played in his first college game on Saturday.

“When you hear the news that we received today, your heart drops,” FIU Coach Butch Davis said Thursday night, per the Associated Press. “We’ve been receiving encouraging reports on their conditions and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Anthony Jones and Mershawn Miller during this time.”

Ken LaVicka, the play-by-play announcer for FIU rival Florida Atlantic, tweeted out his support and frustration after hearing the news Thursday:

We give each other crap constantly, but thinking about the #FIU family tonight. Pointless, useless, needless violence. Stupid. — Ken LaVicka (@KLV1063) September 6, 2018

The Golden Panthers visit Old Dominion on Saturday night.

Emerson Miller, Mershawn Miller’s father, told reporters at the hospital that he had talked to his son before he went into surgery.

“One thing he said: He wants his team to win this game that they got coming up. That’s what his focus is,” Miller said.

Read more from The Post:

College football Week 2 TV schedule: Catch Penn State-Pittsburgh before it goes away again

John Feinstein: It’s not that Jim Harbaugh is losing at Michigan, it’s who he’s losing to

Jeshaun Jones knows they won’t all end in touchdowns, but that’s how his Maryland career began

Florida State’s Willie Taggart accuses Virginia Tech of faking injuries to slow down offense

Analysis: The Washington Huskies lost, but the Pac-12 could be what buries their playoff chances