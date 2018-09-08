

Boston Celtics’ Jabari Bird is facing several charges following a domestic incident in which a victim was injured, police said. (Michael Dwyer/Associated Press)

Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird is facing charges of assault and battery, strangulation and kidnapping following an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred Friday in Brighton, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.

Bird was arrested and, according to a statement by police Saturday, is “currently being guarded by the Boston Police” at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center for evaluation. The unidentified victim involved in what police called “a domestic incident” was transported to a separate hospital for the treatment of injuries they sustained.

Bird is expected to appear in Brighton District Court on Monday.

The Celtics also released a statement on Bird, saying they “are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously. We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Bird, 24, appeared in 13 regular season games for the Celtics last season and averaged 3.0 points per game. The Celtics drafted Bird with the 56th pick in the 2017 draft and was signed to a two-way contract as a rookie.