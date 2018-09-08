Naomi Osaka’s historic title at the U.S. Open was convincing and well deserved. But her opponent, Serena Willams, and tennis fans alike were left wondering what was going on after a bizarre circumstance cost Williams a game in the second set of Osaka’s 6-2, 6-4 win.
During the second game of that set, Willams received a violation from chair umpire Carlos Ramos for receiving coaching. Ramos’s rationale was that Williams’s coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, made a motion from the stands that appeared to instruct Williams to go to the net more frequently.
The 23-time grand slam champion vehemently argued the call, with some of her protests audible on the ESPN broadcast.
“If he gives me a thumbs up, he’s telling me to come on,” explained Williams. “We don’t have any code, and I know that you don’t know that and I understand why you may have thought that was coaching, but I’m telling you it’s not. I don’t cheat to win, I’d rather lose.”
Seemingly motivated by the violation, Williams went on a mini-run to take a 3-2 lead, but her momentum was stymied after Osaka produced a critical serve break. Williams then slammed her racket to the ground in frustration and was assessed a second violation from Ramos that resulted in a point loss.
Down 3-4 in the set, Williams told Ramos, “You stole a point from me and you are a thief.” Ramos interpreted the remark as verbal abuse, and awarded a game to Osaka, putting the eventual winner one game away from victory.
After the call, Twitter lit up with reactions. Fans, members of the media, celebrities and casual observers weighed in, with the match and Serena shooting to the top of the site’s trending topics.
Despite the loss and the torrents of emotions surrounding it, Williams displayed plenty of class and grace in defeat. Perhaps aware of the fact that the situation could overshadow a first-ever Grand Slam title for Osaka, Williams first stood up for her opponent during the trophy presentation, then for all women during her media availability.
USTA president Katrina Adams issued a statement after the match, making a point of noting Williams’s “class and sportsmanship” and calling her “an inspiration to me, personally, and a credit to our sport, win or lose.”