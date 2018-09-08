

Serena Williams reacts during the U.S. Open women’s final Saturday night. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Naomi Osaka’s historic title at the U.S. Open was convincing and well deserved. But her opponent, Serena Willams, and tennis fans alike were left wondering what was going on after a bizarre circumstance cost Williams a game in the second set of Osaka’s 6-2, 6-4 win.

[Naomi Osaka upsets Serena Williams, who received game penalty, to win 2018 U.S. Open]

During the second game of that set, Willams received a violation from chair umpire Carlos Ramos for receiving coaching. Ramos’s rationale was that Williams’s coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, made a motion from the stands that appeared to instruct Williams to go to the net more frequently.

The 23-time grand slam champion vehemently argued the call, with some of her protests audible on the ESPN broadcast.

“If he gives me a thumbs up, he’s telling me to come on,” explained Williams. “We don’t have any code, and I know that you don’t know that and I understand why you may have thought that was coaching, but I’m telling you it’s not. I don’t cheat to win, I’d rather lose.”

Seemingly motivated by the violation, Williams went on a mini-run to take a 3-2 lead, but her momentum was stymied after Osaka produced a critical serve break. Williams then slammed her racket to the ground in frustration and was assessed a second violation from Ramos that resulted in a point loss.

Down 3-4 in the set, Williams told Ramos, “You stole a point from me and you are a thief.” Ramos interpreted the remark as verbal abuse, and awarded a game to Osaka, putting the eventual winner one game away from victory.

[Jenkins: At U.S. Open, power of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka is overshadowed by an umpire’s power play]

"You owe me an apology!"



Serena was fired up with the official in the final set of the US Open final. pic.twitter.com/r6RSbrirnV — ESPN (@espn) September 8, 2018

After the call, Twitter lit up with reactions. Fans, members of the media, celebrities and casual observers weighed in, with the match and Serena shooting to the top of the site’s trending topics.

You cannot continue to degrade a person and expect them not to finally pounce back. @serenawilliams has consistently displayed perseverance and grace but she is not to be made a fool of. “Let this be a remind to all... I don’t cheat to win, I’d rather lose.” #usopen pic.twitter.com/5Vwlebh7yx — Ryan Jamaal Swain (@RyanJamaal) September 8, 2018

Serena Williams: "There's a lot of men out here that have said a lot of things and because they're a man, that doesn't happen to them." (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/9MqhnAja20 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 8, 2018

Osaka played the way you have to play to beat the greatest athlete of all time, but it should never have ended like this.



An umpire’s feelings should never decide a game. Serena is absolutely right that men say a lot worse things and never get a violation. Bad moment for sports. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) September 8, 2018

Two things can be true:



1. Serena did not lose because of Carlos. She lost because Osaka played lights out better than she did. And stayed composed.



2. The game penalty was absurd, and this is a devastating end to the tournament. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) September 8, 2018

For context, John McEnroe received one point penalty in his entire career — Sean Riley (@thirdson423) September 8, 2018

Serena is right. I was there. And worse, he was baiting her. https://t.co/CinW6AJJNo — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) September 8, 2018

I cried. Not just for Serena. But for the raw familiarity of what she endured and for women who are Serena all day, everyday. With poise and patience we rise above being wronged by power-tripping men. #WeAreSerena — Jehmu (@Jehmu) September 8, 2018

Anyone saying Serena was out of control with the ump has no concept of how passionate and competitive sports can be at this level. She’s out there playing her guts out, not going for an afternoon tea. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) September 8, 2018

The chair’s ego in this situation not only penalized Serena Williams but also deprived Naomi Osaka of the spotlight (and smile) she deserved. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/VEDzDucP0y — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 8, 2018

Congratulations to Naomi for playing your very best today! What happened to @serenawilliams will resonate with women everywhere—especially women of color: too often, when we speak up, we are penalized. Serena, today you gave us just one more reason to admire you as the very best! — Juliana Stratton (@RepStratton5) September 8, 2018

Despite the loss and the torrents of emotions surrounding it, Williams displayed plenty of class and grace in defeat. Perhaps aware of the fact that the situation could overshadow a first-ever Grand Slam title for Osaka, Williams first stood up for her opponent during the trophy presentation, then for all women during her media availability.

.@serenawilliams instructs crowd to stop booing and celebrate @Naomi_Osaka_'s moment of winning her first grand slam. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/LOAyB42OmQ — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 8, 2018

USTA president Katrina Adams issued a statement after the match, making a point of noting Williams’s “class and sportsmanship” and calling her “an inspiration to me, personally, and a credit to our sport, win or lose.”