The battering Andrew Luck took as he played behind a porous offensive line has gotten all the attention as he has battled through shoulder rehab, but the Indianapolis Colts quarterback admits that he also hurt his shoulder doing something else — snowboarding.

During the 2016 offseason, Luck was snowboarding in Colorado and sprained the acromioclavicular (AC) joint in his throwing shoulder, he told the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He had torn his labrum in 2015, a season in which he also suffered a lacerated kidney, and yet still was snowboarding.

“I don’t snowboard anymore,” Luck said last week. “And this was after the initial injury. I went back, rehabbed it with the Colts. I’ve had a bunch of AC sprains, both left and right shoulder, and resolved that issue. But the labrum has been my issue, was my issue, what I worked through, what I got surgery on.”

It was the labrum injury that required surgery and rehab and kept Luck out the 2017 season. “I’ve seen more doctors than I can count on two hands over the past two or three years,” Luck said, “and the consensus — unanimous — is that the AC is not an issue, nor did it have an effect. The labrum is an issue.”

He returns Sunday in a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, playing in a regular-season game for the first time in 616 days.

“It made me realize I love football and I love playing it,” Luck said. “I love my teammates. It stinks when you can’t do something. I do think I’ve gained a different appreciation.”

Oh, and … “I’m obviously not snowboarding anymore.”

