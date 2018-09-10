

Central Oklahoma defensive back Derek Loccident, shown here while still in high school in 2014, is expected to survive. (Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman/Associated Press)

A football player for Division II Central Oklahoma had a foot severed by a train early Sunday in Oklahoma City. Police told the Oklahoman that Derek Loccident, 20, attempted to crawl under a stopped train at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday when it began to move, cutting off his left foot. Loccident was able to flag down a bystander, who took him to the hospital; another bystander found his foot on the scene and took it to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Loccident, a redshirt sophomore defensive back from Oklahoma City, is tied for the Bronchos’ team lead in tackles with 15 after two games this season.

“The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows he has our full support,” Coach Nick Bobeck said in a statement. “We are here for him. It’s important for his family to know that, too. This isn’t about him being a football player right now, it’s about him being a young man that we are here for.”

It’s unclear why Loccident was attempting to crawl under the train; per KFOR-TV, the Oklahoma City Police Department originally said Sunday that he was walking along the tracks when the mechanical railroad switch activated, pinning his foot in the mechanism, before updating the story Monday.

According to statistics provided by the Federal Railroad Administration, nearly 4,000 people have been injured while trespassing around trains since 2009.

“Trespassers are people who are on the tracks illegally,” said Allan Zarembski, director of the University of Delaware’s Railroad Engineering and Safety Program, told NBC News earlier this year. “People who go on the tracks without permission, most of the time they do not appreciate railroad safety, and they get hit by trains walking down the track.”

