As detailed by our friends over at the Capital Weather Gang, Hurricane Florence poses an imminent and dangerous threat to coastal regions of the Carolinas, where it’s expected to make landfall sometime late Thursday or very early Friday, and then inland in those areas along with Virginia and elsewhere as it continues to dump massive amounts of rain. The timing of the storm could have a sizable impact on this weekend’s sporting events in the affected areas: As you can see in the latest National Weather Service forecast track below, at 8 a.m. Eastern time Saturday the storm is expected to be hovering over central North Carolina, with its impact spread over a wide range as it possibly stalls once it moves inland.

Latest forecast track for Category 3 Hurricane Florence, expected to approach the Carolinas with 150 mph winds this week. https://t.co/Ji6wqgrXMK pic.twitter.com/Q3SBQw4wLf — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 10, 2018

[Hurricane Florence strengthens to Category 4]

Here’s a list of events that could be affected. We’ll try to update it as the week progresses and the forecast becomes more clear, adding postponements and cancellations as they are announced.

All times Eastern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Boston College at Wake Forest (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)

Kent State at Penn State (Saturday, noon)

Central Florida at North Carolina (Saturday, noon)

Temple at Maryland (Saturday, noon)

UTEP at Tennessee (Saturday, noon)

East Carolina at Virginia Tech (Saturday, 12:20 p.m.)

Ohio at Virginia (Saturday, 3 p.m.)

Georgia Southern at Clemson (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

West Virginia at N.C. State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

Southern Miss at Appalachian State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

Lehigh at Navy (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

Norfolk State at Liberty (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

Old Dominion at Charlotte (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

Campbell at Coastal Carolina (Saturday, 7 p.m.): Located in Myrtle Beach, near where Florence is expected to make landfall, Coastal Carolina announced Monday that it will cancel classes starting Tuesday “and will provide 24 hours’ notice before classes are resumed.” No word yet on athletic events.

NFL

Kansas City at Pittsburgh (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Indianapolis at Washington (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

MLB

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore (three-game series begins Friday)

Miami at Philadelphia (three-game series begins Friday)

