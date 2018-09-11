

Conor McGregor leaves the Brooklyn Supreme Court in June. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

A UFC fighter hurt in the April fracas at Barclays Arena that landed Conor McGregor in Brooklyn criminal court is suing the Irish superstar. Michael Chiesa, whose injuries led to his removal from the UFC event held at the arena, is alleging that McGregor’s actions caused him physical, emotional and financial harm.

Chiesa, 30, was among several UFC fighters and staffers aboard a bus that was attacked in the arena’s loading area by McGregor and a few associates. McGregor was reportedly looking to settle a perceived score with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who would go on to win the UFC lightweight title at the April event, and he threw a metal handcart at the bus, shattering glass and injuring some of the people aboard.

In addition to Chiesa, flyweight Ray Borg had to be taken off the UFC 223 card, while McGregor was hit with felony charges. He eventually pleaded guilty to a single count of disorderly conduct in July, and the UFC announced last month he would be squaring off against Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October.

Chiesa has claimed that the injuries he suffered robbed him of a chance to fight Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in April, after the Russian’s scheduled opponent, Max Holloway, was scratched just before the fight because of weight-cutting issues. Nurmagomedov wound up defeating another lightweight, Al Iaquinta, for the belt, while Chiesa’s scheduled fight with Anthony Pettis was moved to UFC 226 in July, with the latter winning at a catchweight after Chiesa failed to make weight.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Brooklyn, claims (via MMA Fighting) that Chiesa “has been rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled; that he has experienced pain, suffering and a loss of enjoyment of life and will experience same in the future; that he has been obliged to expend, and will expend in the future, sums of money for medical aid and attention, as well as compensation for economic loss; that he has suffered personal injuries, lost opportunities and economic damages; that he has been unable to attend to his usual avocation and activities, has suffered a loss and other benefits as a result and believes he will continue to suffer same in the future.”

In addition to McGregor, Barclays Center and its parent company, BSE, were listed as defendants. They were alleged (via ESPN) to have failed to take “proper security measures to protect the plaintiff and other patrons.”

Chiesa has compiled a 6-4 record in the UFC, following a 2012 triumph in the company’s “The Ultimate Fighter” reality TV show/tournament that included a final-round submission of Iaquinta. Chiesa (14-4 overall, 10 submissions) announced in July that he was moving up to the welterweight division.

