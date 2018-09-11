

Steve Yzerman stepped down from his current role as the Lightning’s GM in a surprise move Tuesday. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

In a National Hockey League stunner, Steve Yzerman will reportedly step down as Tampa Bay Lightning general manager just days before the start of training camp, according to The Athletic’s Joe Smith.

#tblightning Steve Yzerman told players he'd be in an advisor role the final year of his contract. He has told me that BriseBois will be an excellent GM, it was only a matter of time. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) September 11, 2018

Yzerman will assume an advisory role while Julien BriseBois takes over the general manager post. BriseBois has been Tampa Bay’s assistant GM for the past eight years and he’s been with the organization since 2001, long touted as an up-and-comer in front-office circles. But Yzerman is widely considered to be the NHL’s best general manager, making the abrupt change all the more shocking.

[The Capitals started the Stanley Cup keg stand tradition. It’s likely to end with them too.]

Though Yzerman reportedly has one year left on his contract, a return to Detroit, where Yzerman played his entire Hall-of-Fame career and captained three Stanley Cup teams with the Red Wings, is believed to be the motivation for the change. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, when Yzerman told Tampa Bay players he would be stepping down, he added that he was returning to Detroit, where he’s maintained a home.

Pertaining to @JoeSmithTB report of Steve Yzerman stepping down as GM in Tampa Bay, source tells Free Press Yzerman told Lightning players he was going home to Detroit. Has maintained area home while GM of Tampa Bay Lightning. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) September 11, 2018

Yzerman told #TBLightning players he was heading back to Detroit but it was unclear if that meant to live (he has a family and home there) or to eventually work. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) September 11, 2018

What’s potentially awkward is that the Red Wings extended longtime GM Ken Holland for two more seasons in April, despite the team missing the playoffs for a second straight season, and he’s going into his 22nd year on the job. Detroit is in rebuilding mode, while Tampa Bay has appeared to be on the cusp of winning a championship for the past several years and will again be a favorite to do so this season. The Lightning lost to the Washington Capitals, the eventual Stanley Cup champions, in the Eastern Conference final. Tampa has reached three conference finals and one Stanley Cup final since Yzerman became the general manager in 2010.

In the salary cap era, perhaps better than anyone, he’s excelled at retaining top talent, such as captain Steven Stamkos, winger Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Victor Hedman, with team-friendly long-term deals. He’s also had success developing homegrown prospects, like Brayden Point and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, a Vezina Trophy finalist this past season.

The Lightning have yet to confirm the news, but the organization announced a press conference with Yzerman, BriseBois and owner Jeff Vinik for 4 p.m. for a “major announcement.”

Read more from The Post:

As Trump tweets, Colin Kaepernick shares a new Nike ad

The NFL’s new head coaches had a historically awful Week 1

Michael Strahan says he likely would kneel during national anthem if he were still playing

For decades, the NFL wrapped itself in the flag. Now, that’s made business uneasy.

Six big takeaways from a thrilling opening Sunday in the NFL

Dolphins’ Kenny Stills kneels during anthem, then leads Miami to Week 1 win