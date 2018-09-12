Nike’s decision to make Colin Kaepernick the centerpiece of a major new ad campaign has sparked criticism in some quarters, and even acts of destruction to the company’s apparel. That kind of demonstration of unhappiness with the partnership with Kaepernick, famous for originating the NFL’s player protests during the national anthem, made its way recently to a church in Alabama, where the pastor took out a pair of scissors and did the honors himself from the pulpit.

Rev. Mack Morris, the senior pastor at Woodridge Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala., was delivering a sermon on Sunday titled, “The Storms of Life,” pegged to the recent damage in the area caused by Tropical Storm Gordon and the oncoming hurricane set to batter the Carolinas and beyond. Morris told his audience that he was “tired” of being told that, as a Christian, he needed to be “tolerant” and let unspecified others “do what [they] want to do.”

“Some of our values are being strained,” he said, before talking about how he’d been jogging for over 30 years and had long used Nike products.

“I got news for you, I bought my last pair of Nike shoes,” Morris declared to applause. He then pulled out of his pockets a Nike wristband and a headband, proceeded to cut them and made a show of tossing them away.

“I ain’t using that no more,” Morris said. As for why, he stated, “Colin Kaepernick has just inked a contract with Nike. Nobody knows or is telling how many multimillions of dollars that it’s going to be, simply because he does not want to stand when the national anthem is being sung.”

“America may not be the best country in the world, and we have a lot of faults,” Morris added, “but I tell you what, a lot of folks died for the sake of what the flag represents.”

A Mobile Baptist pastor cut up a @Nike headband and wristband during his Sunday sermon.



"I've bought my last pair of Nike shoes," The Rev. Mack Morris said. https://t.co/iuSfbWymRt pic.twitter.com/ZUEdvNyITM — AL.com (@aldotcom) September 11, 2018

[Malcolm Jenkins, the new face of NFL player protests, says ‘We’re really just at the beginning’]

The protests by NFL players, mostly staged since 2016 by a small fraction of the league, have been aimed at bringing attention to issues of racial injustice and police brutality. However, critics of the demonstrations — most prominently President Trump, who has targeted them frequently in tweets and speeches at rallies — have portrayed them as unacceptable acts of disrespect to the flag and to military members.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since March 2017, when he became a free agent, but he is still the athlete most closely associated with the protests. The former 49ers quarterback has filed a grievance with the NFL, claiming that team owners have colluded to keep him unemployed as punishment for being the first to take a knee during the anthem, which has become a vexing problem the league has yet to resolve.

Nike’s timing in unveiling the ad campaign commemorating the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” slogan, one featuring Kaepernick in print, online and TV ads, hardly seemed coincidental, as it came shortly before the NFL kicked off its regular season. The company, whose contract with the NFL as its exclusive provider of apparel is set to run through 2028, appears to have gotten a recent boost in sales, but some customers are irate at its support for Kaepernick.

Videos of people cutting the swoosh logo off items such as Nike socks, as well as of burning sneakers, have hit the Internet, along with hashtags such as #NikeBoycott and #JustBurnIt. The mayor of Kenner, La., issued an order barring booster clubs from purchasing Nike items for use at public recreation facilities in the New Orleans-area town, but he rescinded the ban Wednesday amid an uproar among many of his constituents, as well as nationally.

“That memorandum divided our city and placed Kenner in a false and unflattering light on the national stage,” Mayor Ben Zahn said. Morris, though, opined that it is Nike which is doing great damage to its public perception.

“I know there are a lot of people, in general, who are very upset,” the pastor recently said to AL.com. “I know there are a number of high schools and colleges who are dropping Nike. Some folks are tied into long-term contracts, so I don’t think we’ve seen the end of this. It’s a groundswell. I think Nike, personally, made a calculated decision.”

Read more from The Post:

Michael Strahan says he likely would kneel during anthem if he were still playing in the NFL

Dolphins’ Kenny Stills kneels during anthem, then leads Miami to Week 1 win

Tennis umpires reportedly considering boycott of Serena Williams matches

Juan Soto has been the best teenage hitter ever, and it doesn’t look like a fluke