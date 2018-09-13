

Ohio State is 2-0 but hasn’t been tested. That should change against TCU on Saturday. (Jay LaPrete/Associated Press)

Week 3 has been somewhat denuded by Hurricane Florence, but there’s plenty to keep us occupied. Let’s go.

Thursday

Time Game TV 5:30 Boston College at Wake Forest ESPN

Note the time change for Boston College-Wake Forest, which was moved up a couple hours to 5:30 p.m. to ensure that the Eagles can safely return home ahead of Hurricane Florence after the game. The game itself should be dry, though the wind could get a little gusty as things progress. As far as rivalries go, the Eagles and Demon Deacons aren’t exactly Auburn and Alabama, but they’ve played some spirited games since a memorably forgettable 3-0 Wake Forest win in 2015, which featured 18 punts and just five BC first downs. Both programs have been on a steady climb since then, and now the teams somehow have gotten to the “plain don’t like each other” stage. “Basically, it’s just a matter of time with these two teams and we always play against each other, so we have to get used to it,” Eagles quarterback Anthony Brown told the Boston Globe. “This rivalry is starting to kick up a little bit. We don’t like each other and it’s going to be interesting.”

[Hurricane Florence forces postponement of UNC, N.C. State football games; NFL monitoring weather]

Friday

Time Game TV 7 Georgia St. at Memphis ESPN

Memphis was last seen fumbling away a 21-9 fourth-quarter lead in the rain against Navy last weekend. Georgia State needed a last-second touchdown to beat FCS Kennesaw State in its opener and then managed just seven points in last week’s blowout loss to N.C. State. Tigers-Panthers: Feel the excitement!

[John Feinstein: Guts? Check. Navy football reaches down deep to pull out victory over Memphis]

Saturday

Time Game TV Noon Georgia Southern at No. 2 Clemson ESPN2 Noon No. 21 Miami at Toledo ESPN2 Noon No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa St. ABC Noon Kent St. at No. 11 Penn St. Fox Sports 1 Noon Florida St. at Syracuse ESPN Noon Murray St. at Kentucky SEC Network Noon UTEP at Tennessee SEC Network Noon Troy at Nebraska Big Ten Network Noon Ball St. at Indiana Big Ten Network Noon Temple at Maryland Big Ten Network Noon Hawaii at Army CBS Sports Network Noon Rutgers at Kansas MASN2 (in D.C. area) 12:30 Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 2 St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond NBC Sports Washington Plus (in D.C. area) 2 UC Davis at No. 9 Stanford Pac-12 Network 2:30 Vanderbilt at No. 8 Notre Dame NBC 3:30 BYU at No. 6 Wisconsin ABC 3:30 No. 12 LSU at No. 7 Auburn CBS 3:30 No. 17 Boise St. at No. 24 Oklahoma St. ESPN 3:30 SMU at No. 19 Michigan Big Ten Network 3:30 South Florida vs. Illinois in Chicago Big Ten Network 3:30 Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota Big Ten Network 3:30 Duke at Baylor Fox Sports 1 3:30 Lehigh at Navy CBS Sports Network 4 Colorado St. at Florida SEC Network 4 North Texas at Arkansas SEC Network 4:15 Houston at Texas Tech Fox 5 San Jose St. at No. 20 Oregon Pac-12 Network 5 New Hampshire at Colorado Pac-12 Network 6 Idaho St. at California Pac-12 Network 7 No. 1 Alabama at Mississippi ESPN 7 Arkansas St. at Tulsa CBS Sports Network 7:15 Middle Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia ESPN2 7:30 Western Kentucky at Louisville NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 7:30 Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 16 Mississippi St. SEC Network 7:30 Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M SEC Network 7:30 Missouri at Purdue Big Ten Network 7:30 Northern Iowa at Iowa Big Ten Network 7:30 Akron at Northwestern Big Ten Network 8 No. 4 Ohio St. vs. No. 15 TCU in Arlington, Tex. ABC 8 No. 22 Southern Cal at Texas Fox 8 Eastern Washington at Washington St. Pac-12 Network 10 No. 10 Washington at Utah ESPN 10:30 No. 23 Arizona St. at San Diego St. CBS Sports Network 10:30 Fresno St. at UCLA Fox Sports 1 11 Southern Utah at Arizona Pac-12 Network

[U-Va. moves football game because of Hurricane Florence; Virginia Tech’s opponent cancels trip]

A programming note: The noon time slot on ESPN2, originally devoted to Miami at Toledo, is up in the air as of this typing. Clemson’s game against Georgia Southern, originally scheduled for 3:30 on ESPN2, was moved up to noon because of Hurricane Florence. Stay tuned for updates. . . .

The Willie Taggart era hasn’t gotten off to a particularly potent start at Florida State. There was the Week 1 loss to Virginia Tech, in which the Seminoles failed to score a touchdown at home for the first time since 2008, and then a Week 2 win over mighty Samford, in which Florida State trailed with four minutes remaining. The Seminoles are a mess all over the field: They’ve missed 3 of 4 field goal attempts and are averaging just 3.62 yards per carry, which ranks 101st nationally. They also gave up 475 passing yards to Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges on Saturday. Florida State will attempt to steady the ship at Syracuse, which has two wins over inferior opponents but a habit of showing up against big-name teams. Just ask Clemson last year. . . .

[John Feinstein: At Hawaii, a run-and-shoot revival]

Oklahoma will have to make do against Iowa State, and for the rest of the season, without running back Rodney Anderson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week against UCLA. Sophomore Trey Sermon, senior Marcelias Sutton and freshman T.J. Pledger will group to replace him along with quarterback Kyler Murray, who has ably replaced Heisman winner Baker Mayfield and rushed for 92 yards and two scores. The Cyclones beat the Sooners last season for the first time since 1990, though the status of Kyle Kempt, the quarterback who spurred that upset, is up in the air because of a knee injury suffered last week against Iowa. . . .

Considering that both LSU and Auburn reside in the SEC West, and considering that both still have to play Alabama, the loser of Saturday’s game on the Plains almost certainly will have a difficult path to the conference title game. Auburn jumped out to a quick 20-0 lead in last year’s game, thanks in part to Kerryon Johnson’s 21 carries for 123 rushing yards and a score in the first half. But Johnson (who’s now playing on Sundays with the Lions) got the ball only 10 times for 33 yards in the second half as Auburn failed to cross midfield, and LSU stormed back for a 27-23 win. Methinks Coach Gus Malzahn won’t follow the same script this year with redshirt freshman JaTarvious Winslow, who’s averaging 6.8 yards per carry. . . .

Boise State racked up 818 yards last weekend, and not even against an FCS team (though no one has ever accused Connecticut of approaching FBS transcendence). Oklahoma State, meanwhile, has averaged a national-best 674.5 yards per game in wins over Missouri State and South Alabama. So that’s two teams who have marched all over the field against feeble opposition, so who knows what to expect from the Broncos-Cowboys game except points, maybe? The over-under sits at 64 as of this writing. Seems low. . . .

Speaking of Vegas, the boys in the desert have installed TCU as a 13-point underdog against Ohio State for their neutral-site meetup at JerryWorld in Arlington, Tex. The Horned Frogs rarely have been such an underdog during Gary Patterson’s tenure in Fort Worth, which began way back in 2001, but rarely have gotten blown out in such situations, either: In the eight times Patterson’s TCU teams have been an underdog of at least 13 points, they’ve covered the spread in six of them and won three of those games outright. Patterson certainly will have the experience edge over Ohio State’s Ryan Day, who will be coaching his third and final game as the Buckeyes’ interim coach while Urban Meyer serves out his three-game suspension. There wasn’t much to be gleaned from May’s first two at the helm, other than that Oregon State and Rutgers are pretty bad: The Buckeyes beat them by a combined 129-34.

Read more from The Post

If you think the College Football Playoff race is wide open, you’re wrong

Perspective: At the U.S. Open, the power of Serena Williams and Naomi is overshadowed by an umpire’s power play

Oscar De La Hoya, who once accused President Trump of cheating at golf, says he may run for president

Conor McGregor is being sued by a UFC fighter who was injured in bus attack in April

Steelers remove Le’Veon Bell from depth chart as RB is spotted at Miami nightclub

Two small Christian colleges take a stand against Nike over its Colin Kaepernick ad campaign

Fantasy football Week 2 player rankings