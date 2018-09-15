

Gordon caught the game-tying touchdown for the Browns in last week’s game against the Steelers. (David Richard/AP)

The sometimes-promising, often-troubled pairing of wide receiver Josh Gordon and the Cleveland Browns appears done.

On Saturday, the Browns announced they plan to release Gordon on Monday. The move comes only one game into Gordon’s latest attempt to return to the Browns and reestablish himself as a standout NFL player, following a series of suspensions under the league’s substance abuse policy.

“This afternoon we informed Josh Gordon and his representatives that we are going to release him on Monday,” Browns General Manager John Dorsey said in a statement. “For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we’ve reached a point where we feel it’s best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well.”

Browns to release WR Josh Gordon



Statement from GM John Dorsey: pic.twitter.com/bQmWraH8Nr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 15, 2018

Gordon had a tying touchdown catch late in regulation last Sunday in Cleveland, as the Browns opened the season by tying the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-21. That 17-yard reception was his only catch of the game.

The Browns play Sunday at New Orleans. Earlier Saturday, Cleveland ruled Gordon out of that game because of a hamstring injury.

According to multiple reports, Gordon arrived late to the Browns’ facility Saturday and team officials felt that he’d exhausted his opportunities with the organization. The team reportedly has potential suitors and is expected to trade Gordon, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. If that doesn’t happen, Gordon, 27, will be free to sign with another NFL team if any chooses to give him a chance.

On Josh Gordon: He was late today to the facility, source said. In addition, he was fine at Friday’s practice, then injured his hamstring. The question of how is part of the reason they released him. My understanding is it’s an overall trust issue for a player on thin ice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2018

Updated: #Browns Gordon showed up late to the facility on Saturday morning and was 'not himself.' Red flag for possible substance use was the concern of some in the org, sources tell clevelanddotcom https://t.co/KMdBeX9JVO — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 15, 2018

Multiple league sources believe the Browns will trade WR Josh Gordon before they release him by the Monday date they announced they would let him go. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2018

The #Browns announced they are releasing Josh Gordon, but they may not get there. I’m told as many as five teams are researching possibly trading for Gordon. Cleveland has a market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2018

Gordon established himself as one of the league’s most promising young players when he had 87 catches for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games as a second-year pro in 2013. But off-field issues and suspensions derailed his career. Gordon has played in only 11 regular-season NFL games since then.

Gordon rejoined the Browns on Aug. 18, after being absent from the team since the start of training camp, reportedly to seek additional counseling for anxiety and mental health issues.

“As I humbly return to being a member of this team with an opportunity to get back to playing this game I love, I realize in order for me to reach my full potential my primary focus must remain on my sobriety and mental well-being,” Gordon wrote on social media when he rejoined the team.

In that day’s statement, Gordon thanked the Browns, the league, the NFL Players Association and others, and wrote: “This has by no means been an easy road and I’m extremely grateful to have all of you in my life.”

