Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao last fought in 2015 during a welterweight unification championship boxing fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather won the fight via unanimous decision. (Esther Lin/European PressPhoto Agency)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. says a rematch of his 2015 bout with Manny Pacquiao is in the works.

The undefeated boxer posted a video on Instagram early Saturday morning that he captioned, “I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year. Another nine figure payday on the way.”

The video shows the Mayweather and Pacquiao surrounded by fans at a nightclub. Mayweather appears to lean toward his right and say, “I’m taking the belt in December,” which elicits screams from the crowd.

Pacquiao responds, “I have the belt,” and Mayweather tells him, “I’m taking it from you. I’m going to take it from you like I did before.”

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) earned a victory by unanimous decision over Pacquiao (60-7-2) in the 2015 fight in Las Vegas, but Pacquiao claimed he was hindered by an injured shoulder.

Pacquiao, 39, has fought four bouts since battling Mayweather, 41. He defeated Lucas Martin Matthysse by technical knockout for the welterweight title in July and also has wins over Timothy Bradley Jr., Jessie Vargas. His lone lost came against Jeff Horn by unanimous decision in 2017.

After defeating Matthysse, Pacquiao called out Mayweather, who said his boxing victory over MMA star Conor McGregor would be his last fight.

“Mayweather? If he decides to go back to boxing then that is the time we are going to call the shots,” Pacquiao said, via ESPN. “I have the belt, so it’s up to him. If he wants to come back in boxing let’s do a second one.”

Read more from Post Sports:

Why Michael Buffer won’t say ‘Let’s get ready to rumble!’ at Canelo vs. GGG 2

Svrluga: This time, the Capitals’ heaviest burden might be an actual hangover

Liz Clarke: In wake of Serena Williams episode at U.S. Open, tennis requires a hard look within

McDonogh School honors Jordan McNair with jersey retirement: ‘Jordan was everybody’s son’

A 12-toed Indian heptathlete will get custom shoes from Adidas