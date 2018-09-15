Kansas fullback Caperton Humphrey is upended by Rutgers defensive back Kiy Hester during the first half of the game Saturday. The game was really dumb. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)
By Jacob Bogage
Jacob Bogage
National sports writer and blogger

Kansas and Rutgers both have very bad football programs. Saturday, they played to decide which one is worse.

The answer was resounding: Congrats, Rutgers.

The Jayhawks defeated the Scarlet Knights, 55-14, in a game that featured six turnovers, nearly half a mile’s worth of offense, a blocked kick and some generally bad football.

Don’t believe it? Well, that’s your right. But look at these highlights, then make up your mind.

Here is a field goal. The snap is bad. The hold is bad. Kansas tries to kick it anyway. It gets blocked. And remember: Kansas won the game.

This . . . I don’t know what this is. It appears to be Pooka Williams Jr. trying to jump over a Rutgers defender and then attempting a hook shot.

And let’s not forget that Rutgers did bad things, too . . .

Speaking of missed tackles, it takes talent to get stiff armed in the face twice.

Here are more missed tackles, plus an interception, and a touchdown.

Kansas won the game, which makes it slightly less dumb than Rutgers. The win also marks the first time Kansas has won back-to-back Football Bowl Subdivision games since 2009. Good for you, Kansas.

Read more from Post Sports: 

A 12-toed Indian heptathlete will get custom shoes from Adidas

Why Michael Buffer won’t say ‘Let’s get ready to rumble!’ at Canelo vs. GGG 2

Svrluga: This time, the Capitals’ heaviest burden might be an actual hangover

Liz Clarke: In wake of Serena Williams episode at U.S. Open, tennis requires a hard look within