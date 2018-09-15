

Kansas fullback Caperton Humphrey is upended by Rutgers defensive back Kiy Hester during the first half of the game Saturday. The game was really dumb. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

Kansas and Rutgers both have very bad football programs. Saturday, they played to decide which one is worse.

The answer was resounding: Congrats, Rutgers.

The Jayhawks defeated the Scarlet Knights, 55-14, in a game that featured six turnovers, nearly half a mile’s worth of offense, a blocked kick and some generally bad football.

Don’t believe it? Well, that’s your right. But look at these highlights, then make up your mind.

Here is a field goal. The snap is bad. The hold is bad. Kansas tries to kick it anyway. It gets blocked. And remember: Kansas won the game.

Kansas-Rutgers: A tradition unlike any other... pic.twitter.com/JCxzDej8DH — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 15, 2018

This . . . I don’t know what this is. It appears to be Pooka Williams Jr. trying to jump over a Rutgers defender and then attempting a hook shot.

Rutgers-Kansas is the most entertaining game of the day for all the wrong reasonspic.twitter.com/VJxAgAzIj7 — Comeback SZN (@ComebackSZNshow) September 15, 2018

And let’s not forget that Rutgers did bad things, too . . .

There he goes! Khalil Herbert legs out a 59-yard run to extend the Jayhawks lead to 31-14.



Tune into #KUfball now to FSKC and FSGO: https://t.co/xRHU9MHBYV pic.twitter.com/RCwGjVPXDC — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) September 15, 2018

Speaking of missed tackles, it takes talent to get stiff armed in the face twice.

Raheem Blackshear with the rare double stiff arm: https://t.co/Pp9Z5nQSnF pic.twitter.com/YGdh7OpJLT — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) September 15, 2018

Here are more missed tackles, plus an interception, and a touchdown.

Artur Sitkowski throws his second interception of the day. Rutgers trails Kansas 24-7 a minute into the second quarter.



This is a disaster for the Scarlet Knights: https://t.co/TnBe0zxJOu pic.twitter.com/loxV437ERP — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) September 15, 2018

Kansas won the game, which makes it slightly less dumb than Rutgers. The win also marks the first time Kansas has won back-to-back Football Bowl Subdivision games since 2009. Good for you, Kansas.

Read more from Post Sports:

A 12-toed Indian heptathlete will get custom shoes from Adidas

Why Michael Buffer won’t say ‘Let’s get ready to rumble!’ at Canelo vs. GGG 2

Svrluga: This time, the Capitals’ heaviest burden might be an actual hangover

Liz Clarke: In wake of Serena Williams episode at U.S. Open, tennis requires a hard look within