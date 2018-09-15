Kansas and Rutgers both have very bad football programs. Saturday, they played to decide which one is worse.
The answer was resounding: Congrats, Rutgers.
The Jayhawks defeated the Scarlet Knights, 55-14, in a game that featured six turnovers, nearly half a mile’s worth of offense, a blocked kick and some generally bad football.
Don’t believe it? Well, that’s your right. But look at these highlights, then make up your mind.
Here is a field goal. The snap is bad. The hold is bad. Kansas tries to kick it anyway. It gets blocked. And remember: Kansas won the game.
This . . . I don’t know what this is. It appears to be Pooka Williams Jr. trying to jump over a Rutgers defender and then attempting a hook shot.
And let’s not forget that Rutgers did bad things, too . . .
Speaking of missed tackles, it takes talent to get stiff armed in the face twice.
Here are more missed tackles, plus an interception, and a touchdown.
Kansas won the game, which makes it slightly less dumb than Rutgers. The win also marks the first time Kansas has won back-to-back Football Bowl Subdivision games since 2009. Good for you, Kansas.
