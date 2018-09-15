

The Seattle Storm celebrate after sweeping the Washington Mystics for the franchise’s third WNBA Finals title. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The WNBA champion Seattle Storm is not expecting an invitation to the White House to celebrate its recent title, and the team won’t visit the presidential mansion should it be invited, according to veteran player Sue Bird.

“At this point, does it even need to be discussed?” Bird told the Seattle Times. “It’s come up. We pay attention to what happened with Minnesota and not getting invited. … We all pay attention to what’s going on.”

The Storm defeated the Washington Mystics on Wednesday to complete a sweep of the WNBA Finals for the franchise’s third title. President Trump did not invite the league’s previous champion, the Minnesota Lynx, to the White House after their victory in the 2017 Finals, breaking with years of tradition.

Other championship teams, including the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and the 2017 NCAA men’s basketball champion North Carolina and women’s champion South Carolina, have declined White House invitations. Trump canceled the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles visit after numerous players said they would not show up.

Seattle forward Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis said many championship teams likely will skip White House invitations until Trump’s relationship with athletes improves. NBA stars LeBron James and Steph Curry, who often have been critical of the administration, have frequently drawn the president’s ire on Twitter.

“I think until people see a change it’s probably going to be the norm,” Mosqueda-Lewis said. “I don’t see many people that are going to accept the invitation if they get one.”

Bird has attended championship ceremonies at the White House twice previously with NCAA champion Connecticut and after the Storm’s 2010 title.

“There’s an excitement about it,” Bird said to the Times. “You’re going to the White House. I remember first walking in to meet President Obama and it’s like — just the aura — it’s insane.

“And now it’s, that’s not what the feeling is anymore. It doesn’t feel exciting. Nobody wants to go. It’s totally changed and that’s disappointing because it used to be something that most athletes looked forward to.”

