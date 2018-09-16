

You have to feel bad for Daniel Carlson, who missed a game-winner in Green Bay (Mike Roemer/Associated Press)

The cry has gone forth from the Minnesota and Cleveland sidelines: Can anybody here kick a football?

Week 2 was particularly ugly for two men, who came up small with the game on the line, earning internet scorn and ridicule. It’s all too easy to identify with kickers, perhaps because they are the NFL players who usually look the most like ordinary human beings or because the pressure of their jobs often goes from zero to 100 in the blink of an eye. Maybe that’s why we’re so rough on them. In any event, pity Daniel Carlson and Zane Gonzalez, two kickers who had the game on their toes and missed Sunday.

What kickers see today pic.twitter.com/tyPjZSCyUK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 16, 2018

For the Vikings, Carlson had the chance to win the game in Green Bay in overtime and spoil Aaron Rodgers’s attempted heroics. And like Blair Walsh, another Vikings kicker who came up empty during a January 2016 playoff game, Carlson could not deliver on a 35-yard attempt as time expired. That was one of two misses in overtime (the other was a 49-yarder) and the 23-year-old rookie out of Auburn missed three in a row on the day. Don’t be at all surprised if Minnesota looks for a replacement this week.

Same goes for the Browns, where Zane Gonzalez was wide left on a 52-yard field-goal attempt with eight seconds left in a 21-18 loss to the Saints in New Orleans. He also missed another field goal, as well as the extra point on the touchdown that tied the score at 18-18 and another extra point along the way.

Zane Gonzalez today:

2/4 FG

0/2 XP



Browns lose by 3. pic.twitter.com/jFERv2dHVI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 16, 2018

Last week, a Gonzalez field-goal attempt in overtime was blocked in a 21-21 tie with the Steelers.

How bad was it this time? The Saints kicker, Wil Lutz, gave him a consoling pat after the game.

Kickers gotta stick together these days



(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/91MoWSBaFr — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) September 16, 2018

Gonzalez admitted that he was “cussing myself out in my head” on Sunday.

“Really upset about it. But like I said, it’s on me 100 percent,” he said (via ESPN). “And I can’t be too mad at myself. … I can’t blame it on nobody else. It sucks that we were so close to that win and it’s been so long, and I just let everybody down.”

Gonzalez, 23, is in his second season out of Arizona State and wasn’t going to speculate about whether he’d be around when the Browns play the Jets on Thursday night.

“Who knows? I’m not going to speak on that, because I can’t worry about that. But just got to get ready for Thursday at this point.”

After the game, Lutz tweeted: “At the end of the day it’s not ‘just a game’ to us, this is our livelihood. Our careers rely on personal performance, as does everyone else’s. I will never pull for someone to fail, as I know I will too. I hope to see nothing more than Zane have an amazing career going forward.”

Meanwhile, one man figures to capitalize on their misfortune. Dan Bailey, the veteran who was cut by the Cowboys on Sept. 1, can probably count on hearing from his agent.

Every place kicker in the NFL today pic.twitter.com/OKZtxp601X — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 16, 2018

