In her first public comments since her news conference following a controversial loss in the U.S. Open women’s final, Serena Williams denied receiving coaching and reiterated her position that, in terms of how much argumentation chair umpires are willing to put up with, a sexist double standard exists in tennis.

Williams had specifically accused Carlos Ramos, the chair umpire in her defeat to Japan’s Naomi Osaka, of being “sexist” in issuing her a game penalty late in the match. Ramos first raised Williams’s ire when he gave her a warning for coaching, which led her to repeatedly object to the implication that she would “cheat to win,” and after she earned a point penalty for smashing her racket, he had the second-set score changed from 4-3 to 5-3 in Osaka’s favor because he deemed Williams’s heated remonstrations, including calling him a “thief,” to constitute verbal abuse.

Immediately after the loss, Williams complained that male players were commonly allowed to say worse things to umpires without similar punishment. In a clip released Sunday from a forthcoming interview with an Australian current-affairs TV show, “The Project,” Williams showed she had not changed her mind on that opinion.

“I don’t understand. If you’re a female, you should be able to do even half of what a guy can do,” she told interviewer Lisa Wilkinson.

The events of the women’s final have been the talk of the tennis world, and beyond, for over a week, and Williams’s accusation of sexism has sparked a debate over its validity. Billie Jean King and U.S. Tennis Association President Katrina Adams have agreed that a gender-based double standard exists, while male British player Jamie Murray described the charge as “a bit far-fetched” and others, including commentator Mary Carillo, have defended Ramos’s reputation.

There has been much more consensus that coaching is widespread in tennis and that the rule against it should be abolished, a point recently argued by the likes of King and Martina Navratilova. That certainly was the position taken by Williams’s coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, in comments made to ESPN just after the final ended.

Mouratoglou, who has worked with Williams since 2012, acknowledged that the gestures he made from the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium deemed by Ramos to be coaching were, indeed, just that. However, Mouratoglou asserted that “100 percent of the coaches in 100 percent of the matches” do the same thing, including Osaka’s coach, and that Williams likely didn’t even see the gestures he was making.

That was Williams’s contention in her interview with Wilkinson. “He [Mouratoglou] said he made a motion,” she said. “I don’t understand what he was talking about, we’ve never had signals.”

While players can be warned or penalized for coaching even if they did not see or take heed of a coach’s attempt to impart instruction, Williams was not only taken by surprise with Ramos’s citation — Mouratoglou told ESPN he’d never been called for the violation before — but the implication of cheating may well have struck a particular nerve. As ESPN tennis writer Peter Bodo recently pointed out, Williams “takes pride in her ability to navigate difficult moments without looking to see if her coach is [sending her signals].”

That was apparent in her reaction to Ramos when Williams told him, “You owe me an apology,” adding, “I have never cheated in my life. I have a daughter and I stand for what is right, and I have never cheated.”

As for Ramos, he spent the weekend as the chair umpire for a Davis Cup semifinal series between the U.S. and Croatia. Coaching is allowed in those matches, but Ramos did issue a code violation Sunday to Marin Cilic for slamming his racket on the court.

