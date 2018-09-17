

Carlos Ramos prepares to officiate Sunday’s match. (Darko Bandic/Associated Press)

Carlos Ramos, the umpire who made headlines for penalizing Serena Williams during the U.S. Open women’s singles final, was back in the chair again Sunday and issued a code violation to a player for slamming his racket to the ground. This time, though, there was no controversy.

Croatia’s Marin Cilic smashed his racket to the red clay during his Davis Cup match against Sam Querrey of the United States in Zadar, Croatia, and earned what was only a warning from Ramos because it was the first violation. A second code violation brings a point penalty and a third is penalized by the loss of a game, as was the case with Williams a week ago.

“Usually when you break a racket, you get a code violation,” Cilic said (via the Associated Press).

The incident ended there, with no words exchanged and no controversy bubbling up. Cilic was unnerved and angry after committing a series of errors in the third set against Querrey. He went on to lose, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4, to Querrey, who was playing in Steve Johnson’s place. The victory by Querrey evened the best-of-five series at 2-2. In the decisive fifth match, Borna Coric defeated Frances Tiafoe, 6-7 (0), 6-1, 6-7 (11), 6-1, 6-3, sending Croatia to the final against France in November.

Ramos became the focus of accusations of a double standard being applied in women’s tennis after he assessed Williams three code violations in her championship match with Naomi Osaka on Sept. 8. He first warned her about receiving coaching from Patrick Mouratoglou in the stands, docked her a point when she smashed her racket in frustration at the accusation that she would “cheat to win” and penalized her a game in the critical second set for verbal abuse.

“I don’t understand. If you’re a female, you should be able to do even half of what a guy can do,” she told interviewer Lisa Wilkinson in an interview with the Australian current-affairs show, “The Project.”

[Serena Williams denies getting coaching, points to feeling a double standard]

The fallout from the U.S. Open has been the talk of sports for more than a week, and Williams’s accusation of sexism has sparked a debate. Billie Jean King and U.S. Tennis Association President Katrina Adams have agreed that a gender-based double standard exists, while male British player Jamie Murray described the charge as “a bit far-fetched” and others, including commentator Mary Carillo, have defended Ramos’s reputation. Coaching is widespread in tennis and King and Martina Navratilova, among others, have argued that the rule preventing it should be abolished. Patrick Mouratoglou, in comments made to ESPN just after the final ended, acknowledged that the gestures he made from the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium deemed by Ramos to be coaching were, indeed, just that. However, Mouratoglou asserted that “100 percent of the coaches in 100 percent of the matches” do the same thing.

