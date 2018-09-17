

Urban Meyer continues to express remorse over his actions involving a former assistant. (Paul Vernon/AP)

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer returned in full to his job on Sunday after serving a three-game suspension over his handling of domestic abuse allegations lodged against former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith. But questions about Meyer’s actions, and the Ohio State investigation into them, have lingered even after Meyer has issued numerous statements, both via social media and in an interview with ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi that aired in part Sunday morning.

“With respect to Zach Smith and the events that led to his termination, it’s clear I could have done a better job,” Meyer wrote in a statement released Monday morning, hours before he was scheduled to meet with reporters at a morning news conference. “I should have done a better job, and I’ll always regret that I didn’t. My time away from the program in August gave me a chance to reflect and it gave me a chance to learn a great deal from these events.

“I want to be clear: I do not — never have and never will — condone domestic abuse.”

Meyer admitted to Rinaldi that he knew of a 2009 “incident” involving Smith and his wife, Courtney, while the former was a graduate assistant on Meyer’s staff at Florida. However, Meyer said he “was led to believe by both parties that it was not domestic abuse,” and he said he declined to take action because Smith did not face criminal charges over the incident. Nevertheless, Meyer told Rinaldi that he made a “bad decision” in bringing Zach Smith to Ohio State when he arrived in Columbus in 2012, and that he should have informed Athletic Director Gene Smith about Smith’s legal history.

Meyer added that he hired Zach Smith at Ohio State to have a familiar face helping out with the team’s offense (Smith would coach the Buckeyes’ wide receivers).

“Zach seemed like a guy that was doing very well,” Meyer told Rinaldi. “And I checked on him, did background checks with the coaches he worked with. It came back very high, very high marks, and so I made a decision to hire him at Ohio State.”

Meyer’s assertion that “both parties” informed him that Zach Smith’s 2009 actions were not domestic abuse was disputed by Ohio State’s investigation into Meyer’s actions. Both Zach Smith and Courtney Smith told Ohio State’s investigators that no such group meeting took place, and the school said in its report that “we find it more likely that only Zach Smith met with Meyer in 2009, and that Courtney Smith likely did not recant her allegations of abuse at that time.”

In his statement Monday, Meyer expressed regret over his handling of “a troubled employee.” He also said he “will always be sorry for what Courtney Smith and her family gave gone through.” It’s the second time he has expressed remorse for what she has experienced. The first came Aug. 24 on Twitter, after Meyer was widely condemned for not specifically apologizing to her at the news conference announcing his suspension.

Meyer’s suspension, without pay, covered the first three games of the season, though he has been allowed to run the team’s practices since Sept. 1. The undefeated Buckeyes host Tulane on Saturday afternoon.

Read more from The Post:

The umpire who punished Serena Williams issues another violation, this time to Marin Cilic

Dwyane Wade says he’ll return to Heat for ‘one last dance’

NFL Week 2: Blake Bortles outplays Tom Brady; Broncos beat Jon Gruden’s Raiders

The Redskins are now honest about their attendance. And it’s not pretty.

Canelo vs. GGG 2 was a smashing sequel and boxing loves a trilogy