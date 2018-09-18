

Elton Brand played for the 76ers from 2008 to 2012 and again during the 2015-16 season, his final one as a player. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

The Philadelphia 76ers’ search for a new general manager began with one of the most stunning front-office episodes in recent NBA history, the scandal involving former president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo, his wife and several anonymous Twitter accounts that flattered Colangelo, disparaged some Philadelphia players and revealed sensitive team information.

Several months later, that search ended with another surprise: Elton Brand, a former Sixers player who retired from the NBA in October 2016 and has been groomed in the team’s front office, has now vaulted all the way into the general manager’s chair.

That’s according to multiple reports Thursday, in news first broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who cited sources in reporting that the 39-year-old Brand “made a strong impression on ownership and Coach Brett Brown in the interview process, beating out several more experienced candidates inside and outside the Sixers organization.”

Brown had been overseeing the franchise since Colangelo resigned in June, following an investigation by a law firm hired by the team. In a statement of findings at the time, the firm described Colangelo as “careless and in some instances reckless” in his handling of “sensitive, non-public, club-related information.”

The 76ers are entrusting Brand with a team in one of the NBA’s most enviable situations, with two budding superstar players in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and the salary-cap space and other assets to acquire more top-tier talent. Whether related to the front-office turmoil or not, Philadelphia is coming off a summer in which it failed to land an elite free agent, and Brand will have to make some pivotal personnel decisions as the team eyes a jump to genuine championship-contender status.

The 76ers may have factored in the potential of the former Duke star and No. 1 overall pick in the 1999 draft to be a successful recruiter in free agency. Brand, who began his career with the Bulls, had two stints with the 76ers and also played for the Clippers, Hawks and Mavericks in a 17-year career, was thought to be widely respected by his fellow players.

In addition to Brown, who reiterated earlier this week that he didn’t want the jobs of both head coach and general manager, Brand will have on hand two 76ers executives who also reportedly interviewed for the position, assistant GM Ned Cohen and senior vice president of player personnel Marc Eversley. According to Wojnarowski, external candidates who received consideration included Jazz assistant general manager Justin Zanik, Rockets vice president Gersson Rosas and Warriors assistant GM Larry Harris.

In addition, the Sixers were reported to have unsuccessfully tried to lure Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey in July. That would have represented a shift back to the analytics-driven approach favored by former Philadelphia GM Sam Hinkie, a longtime Morey assistant who became famous for his “Trust the Process” mantra while masterminding an extensive rebuilding project with the Sixers.

Even though the plan essentially called for the team to lose copious numbers of games for several seasons while accumulating young talent, high draft picks and salary-cap space, Hinkie eventually found himself being overseen by USA Basketball executive Jerry Colangelo, and he resigned in April 2016. Colangelo then hired his son Bryan, who had been a GM for the Suns and Raptors.

Thus, having gone from a numbers wonk to a consummate league insider, the 76ers have moved to another GM archetype, the former player. For his part, Brand has completed a swift ascent, having been hired in December 2016 as a player development consultant and promoted in August 2017 to GM of the team’s G-League affiliate, then named last month as the executive vice president of basketball operations.

The 2000 NBA rookie of the year and a two-time all-star, Brand is expected to be introduced in his new role at a news conference Thursday.

