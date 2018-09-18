

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson . (James Kenney/Associated Press)

A Texas school district superintendent is claiming he regrets saying of the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson, “You can’t count on a black quarterback.” The comment was posted to a Houston Chronicle Facebook page, and the official said he thought he was responding instead to a private message from a friend.

“I wish it had never been posted,” Lynn Redden, the superintendent of the Onalaska (Tex.) Independent School District, told the Chronicle on Monday. The official, whose district is located about 85 miles north of Houston, was frustrated by a game-ending sequence in the Texans’ 20-17 loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans, in which Watson mismanaged his team’s final play.

“That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I’ve seen in the NFL,” Redden wrote in his Facebook comment. “When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a black quarterback.”

According to the Chronicle, Redden quickly deleted his comment, but a Houston-area resident captured an image of it and alerted the newspaper. “It’s important to make sure horrible words are met with consequences, especially for those in powerful positions with influence,” the resident, Matt Ericksen, said.

Erickson added that while he didn’t have children in the Onalaska district, he was concerned about what he saw as an overtly racist remark made by someone in Redden’s position. A 2016-17 Texas Academic Performance Report listed nine students out of a total of 1,026 in the district, or 0.9 percent, as African American.

Onalaska ISD school board to discuss superintendent's contract after 'racist' comment https://t.co/9z19wz3KFQ — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) September 18, 2018

Redden claimed that while he understands how his comment could be viewed as racist, that was not his intention. He said that he was talking about how black quarterbacks have fared in the league, telling the Chronicle, “Over the history of the NFL, they have had limited success.”

Historically, black athletes were given very limited opportunities to play quarterback in the NFL until the late 1980s, when the position began to become more integrated. Nevertheless, in a league in which approximately 70 percent of the players are black, only about 20 percent of quarterbacks currently listed on depth charts are nonwhite.

“I see it as part of the same historical package as bias — the view that minorities can’t be in ‘thinking positions’ — even after we’ve had Barack Obama as president,” said Cyrus Mehri, a Washington-based lawyer and counsel to the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which advocates for diversity in NFL coaching and executive ranks, in comments last year to The Washington Post.

One of the most decorated players in recent college football history, Watson twice led Clemson to the College Football Playoff championship game, winning once, and was twice a finalist for the Heisman Trophy before the Texans made him the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. As a rookie, he enjoyed a remarkably effective stretch of play before injuring his knee midway through the season, and through two Houston losses this season he has completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 486 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and an 84.5 rating, adding 71 yards on the ground.

Of Redden’s remarks, the Onalaska ISD said in a Facebook post Tuesday that it “regrets that an inappropriate comment has been attributed” to the superintendent. “The OISD does not condone negative comments or actions against any race,” it said, adding that it “values every individual” and “will take the appropriate measures to address the situation expeditiously and completely.”

Houston’s KPPR-TV reported Tuesday that the Onalaska school board is set to hold a special meeting Saturday to discuss possible measures that could be taken regarding Redden and his contractual status.

Read more from The Post:

‘Black-ish’ actress says ‘Thank you’ to Colin Kaepernick by wearing Nike to Emmys

NFL legends threaten Hall of Fame boycott unless they get health insurance and a salary

Tony Kornheiser on Redskins’ crowd: ‘This is beginning to feel like the beginning of a revolution’

Fantasy football: Patrick Mahomes, Ryan Fitzpatrick lead Week 3 rankings