

Jon Jones celebrates a July 2017 win over Daniel Cormier that would later be nullified. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced Wednesday that Jon Jones was being given a 15-month suspension with a retroactive element that would allow him to compete again as of Oct. 28. As it happens, there’s a major UFC event scheduled for Nov. 3 that has been conspicuously lacking a headline fight, so it shouldn’t be too hard to connect the dots here, right?

Well, maybe not so fast. UFC President Dana White threw some cold water on the idea that Jones could be back in the octagon quite so soon, saying that he looked forward to a return to action by the talented but troubled light heavyweight “early next year.”

In addition, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani cited multiple sources in reporting that Jones “isn’t scheduled and currently isn’t in the plans to compete on the Nov. 3 card,” set to take place at Madison Square Garden. Jones is a native of New York state, a fact noted by those speculating that the UFC may have had an idea that the fighter would be available for that event and thus held open its main-event matchup.

It’s still not out of the question that Jones does, indeed, make his return at the event, UFC 230, particularly given the company’s WWE-esque affinity for the dramatic, attention-grabbing plot twist.

More could be revealed at Thursday’s news conference to promote UFC 229, the Oct. 6 event headlined by a lightweight title fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, but for the time being, Jones can at least rejoice in his pending reinstatement. The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to say that his “heart is filled with gratitude and appreciation.”

“I want to thank all of you who have stood by me during the toughest stretch of my life,” he wrote. “It has meant the world to me and always will.

“But now is the time to shift the focus front and center to the road ahead. Greatness is what I’m chasing and the path to reclaiming my throne is now officially open.”

Regarded by many as the greatest MMA fighter in history, Jones (22-1) has had a career interrupted in recent years by suspensions for drug-related and legal issues. He was coming off a one-year ban for a doping violation when he defeated longtime rival Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight belt at UFC 214 in July 2017, but he was subsequently flagged for testing positive for a steroid metabolite in a sample he gave a day before the fight.

Jones was facing the possibility of a four-year suspension for a second offense, but after a hearing on Saturday, arbitrator Richard H. McLaren agreed with USADA’s recommendation that the punishment be reduced because of what the agency described as an unspecified “delivery of substantial assistance” from the fighter. With the suspension made retroactive to July 28 of last year, it is set to be lifted in October, three months earlier than USADA’s stated preference, but the agency said that it was satisfied with the outcome.

“The independent arbitrator found that Jon Jones was not intentionally cheating in this case, and while we thought 18-months was the appropriate sanction given the other circumstances of the case, we respect the arbitrator’s decision and believe that justice was served,” USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a statement. “This case is another strong reminder that athletes need to be extremely cautious about the products and supplements they use to ensure they are free of prohibited substances.”

“Jon Jones has gone through a great deal of difficulties,” McLaren said in his decision. “He gave me the very distinct impression that he has learned a lot from the loss of the image of himself that he had as a champion MMA fighter. He has been humbled and humiliated by the experience but has learned from his misfortune. He needs the opportunity to regain his dignity and self-esteem.”

In a news release, USADA noted that Jones’s victory over Cormier was changed to a no contest and that he was stripped of the light heavyweight belt, which ultimately went to the latter. Regarding another possible fight with Jones, Cormier said Wednesday, “Obviously as a competitor I want to fight the guy — he’s beaten me twice. But why would I go back?”

“I’ve got a fight,” Cormier continued, referring to a planned 2019 showdown with Brock Lesnar that he has claimed will be the last of his career. “This is a bigger fight.”

One possible opponent for Jones could be Alexander Gustafsson, who gave Jones all he could handle in a 2013 bout that earned “Fight of the Year” recognition. A representative for Gustaffson told MMA Junkie’s Steven Marrocco that the Swede, ranked No. 1 among UFC light heavyweight challengers, “could be ready to fight by UFC 230.”

For the time being, though, it sounds like UFC 230 will proceed without Jones, although White made sure to point out McLaren’s determination that Jones’s doping violation was inadvertent, albeit not without fault on the fighter’s part.

“The arbitrator found that Jones never intentionally or knowingly took steroids and the result of the positive test was the result of a contaminated substance,” White said to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “The science completely supports that finding.

“The science doesn’t lie, so I look forward to getting him back early next year.”

