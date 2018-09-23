

Mike Tomlin has been Le’Veon Bell’s head coach for all of his five seasons in the NFL, with a sixth on hold because of his holdouts. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and running back Le’Veon Bell, who is continuing his holdout, may be headed for a breakup.

The Steelers, who are in the midst of uncharacteristic drama and questions about whether Coach Mike Tomlin has lost the locker room, are listening to offers for Bell, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Teams, of course, talk to one another all the time and very few players are off the table, but the report is interesting because it isn’t clear that a trade would fix what’s going on with the team. Antonio Brown had a sideline outburst last Sunday, tweeted about a trade, missed work early in the week and was disciplined, according to Tomlin.

The turmoil has been placed right at the feet of Tomlin. “It’s a circus there,” an unnamed NFC South assistant coach told the Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman last week, “and Mike has no control over it. He’s one of the best coaches of my generation, but the players have too much control there.”

James Harrison, the former Steelers linebacker, called Tomlin a “players’ coach. I think he needs to be a little bit more disciplined,” he told Fox Sports’ “Undisputed.” “The big thing with [New England Patriots Coach Bill] Belichick is he’s very regimented, he’s disciplined, everyone is going to be on the same page. There’s not going to be anything as far as someone doing their own thing. I think over there, their whole coaching staff is like that.”

Terry Bradshaw, the Steelers’ Hall of Fame quarterback, called Tomlin “a great cheerleader guy” two years ago and hasn’t changed his mind.

“I played for a tough sucker [in Chuck Noll], and I was afraid of him, and we played our [butts] off for him because we feared him,” Bradshaw said in an interview on Pittsburgh’s 97.3 The Fan earlier this month. “I don’t see that with this guy. He’s chest bumping and all that. I’m the head of the corporation, I’m the CEO, I’m the chairman of the board, I’m talking to the stockholders telling them here’s how we’re going to do at the end of the quarter. I’m selling this thing, and I’m not delivering the goods, which is championships. You’ve got to face the criticism.”

Read more from The Post:

Nothing personal, Lions, but Rob Gronkowski reportedly nixed a trade

A vin­tage Ti­ger Woods looks poised for his first win in over five years

Al­a­bam­a isn’t all that great. (Nick Sa­ban wants us to tell you that.)

College football winners and losers: Stanford leaves Oregon dazed and confused

Old Dominion rocks col­lege foot­ball with an up­set over Vir­ginia Tech

NFL Week 3 live updates: The return of Carson Wentz