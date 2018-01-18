Students are returning Thursday afternoon to Francis C. Hammond Middle School in Alexandria after police investigated a threat made on social media, officials said.

Hammond students were relocated to T.C. Williams High School about 10:30 a.m.

Alexandria police investigated and cleared the middle school of any danger, an agency spokeswoman said.

The identity of the person who posted the threat is being investigated, said police department spokeswoman Crystal Nosal.

Helen Lloyd, a school district spokeswoman, said the threat was made on Twitter. The district learned of it Thursday morning and began evacuating students immediately, she said.

 