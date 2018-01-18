Students are returning Thursday afternoon to Francis C. Hammond Middle School in Alexandria after police investigated a threat made on social media, officials said.

Hammond students were relocated to T.C. Williams High School about 10:30 a.m.

Alexandria police investigated and cleared the middle school of any danger, an agency spokeswoman said.

APD has cleared Francis C. Hammond Middle school of any possible threats and @ACPSk12 students will be returning to the building. Thank you @fairfaxpolice for assisting with additional K9 units. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) January 18, 2018

The identity of the person who posted the threat is being investigated, said police department spokeswoman Crystal Nosal.

Helen Lloyd, a school district spokeswoman, said the threat was made on Twitter. The district learned of it Thursday morning and began evacuating students immediately, she said.