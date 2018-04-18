An 8-year-old was arrested Wednesday after allegedly bringing a handgun to his Maryland elementary school, officials said.

Authorities from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service on Wednesday responded to Park Hall Elementary School, in Park Hall, Md., after receiving a report of a student with a handgun, according to a news release posted online.

A school official told investigators that a staff member at the school had learned a student had a gun, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in the online post. Another student had told the staffer about the firearm.

The school official found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in a book bag, according to the release.

Authorities believe an 8-year-old student brought the gun to school after he found it in his home. The 8-year-old lives in an off-base military housing community. Both of his parents are active duty, the release states.

The student has been charged as a juvenile with dangerous weapon on school property, handgun on person and disturbing school operations, the release states.

Authorities from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service will dig into how the child got access to the gun, according to the release.