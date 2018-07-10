

President Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, at the White House on Monday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

When Neil M. Gorsuch was a sophomore at Georgetown Preparatory School, he had no clue that a young man two grades ahead of him might someday become his colleague — on the highest court in the land.

By nominating Brett Kavanaugh, a 1983 graduate of Georgetown Prep, President Trump on Monday gave the elite private school a shot at a distinction that no other high school can claim: If Kavanaugh is confirmed, two of its graduates will sit on the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh graduated two years ahead of Gorsuch, and the two men were nominated to the court less than 18 months apart. After graduating from the Montgomery County school, Kavanaugh went on to receive his undergraduate and law degrees from Yale. (If confirmed, there would be four justices on the high court who graduated from Yale Law School.)

Gorsuch and Kavanaugh add to a pantheon of distinguished alumni. The chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome H. Powell, graduated in 1971. The school’s graduates include two sitting congressmen and four current or former ambassadors.

In remarks Monday, Kavanaugh referenced his education at Georgetown Prep: “The motto of my Jesuit high school was ‘Men for others.’‌ ”

“I’ve tried to live that creed,” Kavanaugh said, speaking in the East Room of the White House. “I’ve spent my career in public service from the executive branch in the White House to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. I’ve served with 17 other judges, each of them a colleague and a friend.”

In a statement on the school website, Georgetown Prep’s president, the Rev. James R. Van Dyke, congratulated Kavanaugh on his nomination.

“He is a proud Prep alumnus and holds the school in the highest regard,” Van Dyke said. “Judge Kavanaugh has Georgetown Prep’s prayers and support as he faces the confirmation process.”

Kavanaugh’s class includes actor Erik LaRay Harvey; Michael Bidwill, president of the Arizona Cardinals NFL team; and Maryland state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (D-Montgomery), who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor in June.

The school educates nearly 500 young men in the Jesuit tradition on a verdant, 93-acre campus in an affluent stretch of suburban Montgomery County, north of the District. All its graduates head to four-year colleges or universities, according to its website, and students come from 19 countries. Students have the option to live in school dormitories.

The tuition for day students is $37,215 a year; it is $60,280 for students who live on campus. Many students receive financial aid.