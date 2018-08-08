Correction: An earlier version of this story and its headline said that two students were sent to the principal’s office. The Lodi School District said Wednesday night there was only one.

The T-shirt has a simple design. It is dark blue and on the back are shell casings laid out and appropriately colored to resemble the American flag. On the front is the National Rifle Association’s logo, and on the back, the organization’s name written in all capital letters.

A teacher at Lodi High School in California’s Central Valley last week sent a sophomore to the principal’s office because he thought the shirt violated dress code. The school district said it did not.

“The student was promptly returned to class and the school administration contacted the family to apologize,” Lodi Unified School District spokesman Chelsea Vongehr told The Post in an email.

“The District and school site will continue to ensure that all staff are aware of the dress code requirements to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future.”

Charlene Craig, told CBS13 that a history teacher on the first Friday of the school year called out her daughter in front other students, telling them guns were bad. The dress code disallows the depiction of weapons on student’s clothing. Craig’s daughter’s shirt, however, did not show an image of a weapon.

“I think he’s there to teach. I don’t think he’s there to discuss his personal beliefs,” Craig, who could not be reached by The Post for comment, said.

The teacher “basically yelled at her,” Craig claims, and told the 15-year-old she would write a paper if she disagreed with his outlook on guns, according to CBS13. Craig said her family is steeped in gun culture — they are farmers and hunters, according to CBS13.

“I am going to continue to send my daughter in [the shirt],” she told CBS13. “I don’t see that there’s as a problem.”

The NRA responded to the incident. “YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK,” the group, which did not respond to a request for comment, tweeted. “How would you handle the situation if this were your child’s school? # NRA # 2A # DefendtheSecond.”

Read more:

Suspect arrested at New Mexico compound trained children for school shootings, officials say

An 11-year-old was accused of shoplifting. An off-duty officer Tasered her in the back.

Voters oust prosecutor accused of favoring Ferguson officer who killed Michael Brown