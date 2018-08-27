Before Jamel Myles died, he said that kids at his Colorado elementary school had told him to commit suicide, his mother said.

Jamel’s mother, Leia Pierce, told FOX affiliate KDVR that her 9-year-old son had told her that he was gay and that when he returned to school from summer break, he wanted to come out to his peers.

On Thursday — days after Jamel started the fourth grade — police responded to a “medical incident” at his Denver-area home and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Denver police said Monday in a statement to The Washington Post. Although the circumstances surrounding Jamel’s death remain unclear, police said that the medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.

Jamel’s mother told KDVR that she believes that her son killed himself in part because he was bullied at school — and she wants to raise awareness about how damaging it can be to a child’s self-esteem.

“I’m just sad he didn’t come to me,” she told the station about her son’s suicide. “I’m so upset that he thought that was his option.”

Authorities and school district officials have not confirmed that bullying was a factor in Jamel’s death, but have said that the case is still under investigation. When asked whether the district was aware of any bullying, Denver Public Schools spokesman Will Jones said in an email: “Our priority right now is to look at all the concerns raised in this case, to keep all our students safe and to do a fair and thorough review of the facts surrounding this tragic loss.”

Police said that the case appears to be “noncriminal.”

Pierce could not immediately be reached for comment by The Post.

Jamel’s mother told KDVR that her son told her that he was gay weeks before he returned to school at Joe Shoemaker Elementary School.

Pierce said he seemed scared.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I’m gay.’ And I thought he was playing and I looked back at him because I was driving, and he was just curled up like this — so scared,” she said, curling her hands under her chin. “And I just looked at him and I was like, ‘I still love you.’ ”

She said he later decided to tell his classmates because he was “proud.”

Following Jamel’s death, Denver Public Schools said crisis counselors are available to help students and staff deal with the loss.

“Fourth and fifth grade teachers at Shoemaker are creating a space for students to share how they are feeling and to process their emotions after hearing this news,” Jones, district spokesman, said in a statement. “Teachers are also letting students know about the [Denver Public Schools] crisis team members on-hand to meet their social-emotional needs.

“All involved professionals are aware of the potential effects the news of Jamel’s death may have on the overall well-being of the Shoemaker students and staff.”

