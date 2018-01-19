

Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, in November. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The Environmental Protection Agency’s operations will continue through next week even if government funding expires at midnight, Administrator Scott Pruitt informed agency employees in a message Friday.

“At this time EPA has sufficient resources to remain open for a limited amount of time in the event of a government shutdown,” he said in the email. “All EPA employees should follow their normal work schedule for the week of January 22, 2018.”

Although Pruitt did not spell out how the agency could continue operating if its appropriated funding expires, a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations said that the EPA could tap carry-forward funding to keep running. Carry-forward funding is money that remained unspent and can be carried over to the next fiscal year.

Pruitt’s approach reflects a broader administration strategy to minimize disruptions in the event of a budget impasse between Republicans and Democrats. For instance, the Trump administration also has weighed keeping national parks open even if government shuts down, though likely without regular staffing to plow roads, run concessions and remove trash.

Pruitt said that any travel requests would have to be approved by his office. The EPA also would not issue new grants or contracts, the official said, and agency personnel in the midst of traveling would be instructed to wrap up the trips as soon as possible.

“Should the shutdown occur and remain in place through January 26, 2018, we will provide further updates on the agency’s operating status,” Pruitt said in his message. “Thank you for your hard work, dedication, and patience through this process, and for all that you do for the EPA and the American people.”

The news left many agency employees perplexed.

“I have no idea what this means,” said John O’Grady, a career employee who heads a national council of EPA unions. “Technically, they aren’t supposed to do that. If the government is shut down, it’s shut down.”

O’Grady, who experienced government shutdowns in 1993 and 2013, said that while limited functions of the agency had continued during past shutdowns, never had an administration tried to keep it up and running entirely.

“It’s very confusing [for employees],” he said. “Everybody is going to report to work on Monday. But I’m anticipating that if there is no [budget agreement], everybody is going to be sent home. That’s the way it normally works.”

Still, he said the situation is frustrating for employees who just want to do their work.

“We’ve got a dysfunctional congress and administration, and it’s getting worse every year,” he said. He noted that the president and some members of Congress have criticized federal workers, “but they forget they are federal employees, too, and they are setting the worst of all examples.”

