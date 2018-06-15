

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Road to Majority Policy Conference earlier this month. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt received tickets to the Rose Bowl in January from the chief executive of an Oklahoma-based public relations firm that has a large energy practice, according to a letter released by a top congressional oversight member.

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) wrote to Renzi Stone, a member of Oklahoma University’s board of Regents and head of the communications firm Saxum, requesting information “regarding your actions in assisting EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in obtaining highly sought-after tickets to attend the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.” The Oklahoma Sooners played the Georgia Bulldogs that day in the national semifinals.

Cummings cites Millan Hupp, Pruitt’s former director of scheduling and advance, who told House oversight staffers during an interview last month that Stone had provided Pruitt’s family with the coveted tickets.

Saxum describes itself as “a full-service marketing communications agency,” saying that Stone has “extensive experience in marketing strategy, crisis communication and public affairs for energy companies.” Its website is emblazoned with the slogan, “We Know Energy,” and includes the sentence, “We believe that energy will continue to be a divisive issue for many years to come.”

While the company’s website highlights a wide array of clients, including 7-Eleven, First Fidelity Bank and the University of Oklahoma, it does appear to have a large energy practice, having performed work for clients such as the American Petroleum Institute, the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America and Tulsa-based Williams.

In his letter, Cummings noted that 0ne Saxum client, Plains All American Pipeline, currently has a petition before the EPA to discharge hydrostatic test water from a pipeline in Corpus Christi, Tex.

“Federal ethics rules prohibit government employees from accepting gifts, such as tickets to sporting events, unless they pay ‘market value,’” Cummings wrote in his letter, asking Stone to provide “all documents and communications with Pruitt” dating to Jan. 20, 2017. “Moreover, a government employee may not accept a gift provided ‘because of the employee’s official position.’”

According to individuals familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of its sensitive nature, Hupp described Stone as a University of Oklahoma “booster” who received tickets to the game because of his financial support for the school.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Neither did Saxum. According to an April 30 article in The Oklahoman, Stone is on a 36-week trip around the world with his family.

Days before Pruitt attended the Rose Bowl, he also sat with his son in premium seats near the court at a University of Kentucky basketball game. The New York Times recently reported that Pruitt scored those tickets through a longtime friend, Joseph Craft, a billionaire coal baron who heads Alliance Resource Partners, one of the nation’s largest coal mining firms. The EPA said at the time that Pruitt had paid $130 for each ticket, and the company said Craft had sold them at “market value.”

