

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke testifies before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on March 13 in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The Interior Department’s inspector general will investigate Secretary Ryan Zinke’s involvement in a Montana land development deal backed by the chairman of the oil services firm Halliburton, according to a letter sent to three Democratic lawmakers.

In the letter sent to Reps. Raul Grijalva (Ariz.), A. Donald McEachin (Va.) and Jared Huffman (Calif.) on Wednesday, Interior Deputy Inspector General Mary L. Kendall said that her office will examine Zinke’s “reported ongoing involvement in and use of taxpayer resources to advance land developments in Whitefish, Montana.” Last week, Politico reported that Zinke has continued to be involved in discussions over the development of land near his home town that is backed by David Lesar, Halliburton’s chairman.

The oil services giant’s operations are directly impacted by many of the Interior Department’s policies, including regulations on how oil and gas drilling must be conducted and which public lands and federal waters are open to exploration and development.

The real estate deal involves land owned by a foundation connected to Zinke and his wife, Lola. Interior officials say that Zinke resigned as the foundation’s president and board member upon being selected to serve in President Trump’s Cabinet; Lola Zinke now serves as its president.

The development, known as 95 Karrow, is set to include shops as well as a microbrewery, which Zinke himself proposed half a dozen years ago. The Zinkes own multiple parcels of land in proximity to the planned project.

Zinke has continued to met with Lesar, his son and the lead project developer, Casey Malmquist, since taking office, according to department records. On Aug. 3 Zinke met with all three men in his office, took them on a private tour of the Lincoln Memorial and had dinner with them.

Malmquist confirmed in an interview with Politico that the group “discussed 95 Karrow at dinner,” but not during the office meeting. In an email several weeks after the meeting, released under the Freedom of Information Act, Malmquist wrote the secretary about the development.

“Ryan — our development plan and your park project are an absolute grand slam,” he wrote. “I have never been more excited about a development as I am about this one.”

The three Democratic congressmen, all of whom sit on the House Natural Resources Committee, asked the IG to investigate the matter, writing in a letter last week that it raises “troubling questions about whether Secretary Zinke has used federal resources and his position as Secretary of the Interior for personal financial gain and whether he or other DOI staff is actively trying to cover it up.”

In her response, Kendall wrote that her office opened a complaint on the issue on June 20. “We will review your concerns and specific questions during the course of the initial review,” she said.

The Interior Department did not immediately respond to questions about the inspector general’s audit.